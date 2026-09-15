Jammu Motors unveils Maruti Suzuki “All-New Baleno 2026”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Jammu Motors Pvt. Ltd. proudly unveiled the Stunning All New Baleno 2026, bringing Maruti Suzuki's latest premium hatchback to customers at its NEXA Showroom, here today.

The unveiling was done by Sandipan Choudhury, Area Manager - NEXA Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in presence of Sanjay Aggarwal - Managing Director, Kanav Aggarwal - Executive Director, Amit Chhabra - CEO and Harmeet Singh- General Manager NEXA Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd.

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The All New Baleno 2026 represents a significant step forward in terms of design, technology, safety and comfort.

The vehicle comes with first-in-segment Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a new design, Z12E engine, six airbags as standard, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display (HUD), ventilated front seats, Clarion premium sound system, wireless phone charging with active cooling and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Aggarwal said that Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's leading automobile manufacturer, has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the growth and transformation of the Indian auto industry.

He said, "The company focuses on delivering high-quality, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced vehicles that cater to diverse customer needs. Through continuous innovation, localization of components and adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices, Maruti Suzuki has played a key role in shaping India's mobility landscape. We are proud to bring to market a vehicle that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers, setting new benchmarks in performance and reliability he added."

Kanav Aggarwal said, "We are delighted to bring the Stunning New Baleno 2026 to Jammu. The All New Baleno 2026 represents the perfect combination of premium design, advanced safety, intelligent technology, comfort and efficiency. With features such as Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, connected technology and the new Z12E powertrain, the Baleno is set to redefine expectations in the premium hatchback segment. We are confident that customers in Jammu and Kashmir will appreciate the new Baleno and the enhanced ownership experience offered through NEXA."

All New Baleno 2026 is available for bookings at all the NEXA showrooms of Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd at Jammu, Akhnoor, Sundarbani. Vijaypur and Kathua.