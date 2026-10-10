Jammu Motor Mahindra launches Thar OG, XUV 3XO REVX EDGE and XUV 3XO EV

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Ahead of the festival season, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP today launched three models, including, Thar OG, XUV 3XO REVX EDGE and XUV 3XO EV.

Starting at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar OG succeeds the three-door Thar unveiled in 2020, which created an entirely new category and one of the most passionate automotive communities in the country.

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It also introduced the XUV 3XO REVX EDGE starting at Rs 9.39 lakh, making premium features more accessible and raising the bar on customer value.

Additionally, the company has also launched the XUV 3XO EV.

All three vehicles were unveiled by the chief guest, Sat Sharma, president, Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir, in the presence of Swatantar Aggarwal, Chairman of Aggarwal Group, Vineet Aggarwal, Nitin Aggarwal, other Directors and family members of Aggarwal Group.

Deliveries of the Thar OG will begin from 11 October, 2026 onwards

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, said, "The Thar is not just an SUV; it is an emotion. With over 4 lakh customers, it has become one of India's most successful lifestyle SUV brands. With the Thar OG, we have elevated the iconic three-door Thar through significant advances in on-road refinement and off-road capability."

The chief guest, Sat Sharma in his address said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be here today at the grand launch of three remarkable vehicles - the Thar OG, the XUV 3XO REVX EDGE, and the XUV 3XO EV. This occasion is not just a product unveiling, but a celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship, and customer trust that Jammu Motor Mahindra has consistently nurtured across our province."

He said, "I commend Swatantar Aggarwal, Vineet Aggarwal, Nitin Aggarwal, and the entire Aggarwal Group for their vision and dedication. Jammu Motor Mahindra has not only expanded its network across the province but has also created opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and customer satisfaction. Your efforts in bringing world-class vehicles and services to our region are truly commendable."

While concluding the function, Nitin Aggarwal, Partner of Jammu Motor Mahindra, thanked the chief guest and all distinguished guests for gracing the occasion with their presence.