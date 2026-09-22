Jammu Motor Mahindra launches all-new Veero: Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP (an Authorised Dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra, today launched the all new Mahindra Veero, starting at Rs 7.99 Lakh.

The Veero offers unparalleled savings with best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance powered by robust multiple engine options, industry-leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection, and a premium cabin experience.

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The vehicle was unveiled by Manohar Gupta, Pepsi Sales Head - Jammu & Kashmir, as the chief guest, in the presence of Amandeep Singh Wadhwa, Regional Manager for Chandigarh Regional Office of Mahindra & Mahindra, Vishal Sharma, Area Sales Manager-J&K for Mahindra & Mahindra, Swatantar Aggarwal, Chairman of Aggarwal Group, Vineet Aggarwal, Nitin Aggarwal, other Directors & Family members of Aggarwal Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, said, "Mahindra's innovative Urban Prosper Platform (UPP) is India's first ground-up multi-energy modular CV platform. Designed to offer best-in-class total cost of ownership and segment-first safety beyond regulations, the platform sets a new industry benchmark."

The Chief Guest, Manohar Gupta, said, "It is a privilege to join you today at the Grand Launch of the All New Mahindra Veero, hosted by Jammu Motor Mahindra. This moment is not only about unveiling a new vehicle, but about celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and prosperity in our Jammu province."

While concluding the function, Nitin Aggarwal, Partner of Jammu Motor Mahindra, thanked the chief guest and all distinguished guests for gracing the occasion with their presence.

He also assured that Jammu Motor Mahindra will continue to strive hard to serve its customers and make every possible effort to provide the best services at all times.