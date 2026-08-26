Jammu Motor Mahindra introduces BE 6 SPORTEQ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Bringing together the sporty character and technology leadership, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP (an Authorised Dealership of MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA, today introduced the BE 6 SPORTEQ.

To mark the unveiling of the BE 6 SPORTEQ range, Mahindra also took the wraps off two additional expressions of the SPORTEQ philosophy, the top-of-the-line Launch Edition and the performance-focused Formula E Freedom Edition.

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The vehicle was unveiled by the chief guest, MLA Arvind Gupta, in the presence of Swatantar Aggarwal, Chairman of Aggarwal Group, Vineet Aggarwal, Nitin Aggarwal, other Directors & Family members of Aggarwal Group along with dignitaries from prestigious Banks, NBFCs, Customers and Staff Members of Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Aggarwal Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, said, "The BE 6 has captured the imagination of owners and fans alike since its launch in November 2024, becoming the most talked-about Mahindra eSUV. The BE 6 has resonated for the way it makes people feel, inspiring an emotional connection among owners and admirers alike. BE 6 SPORTEQ is available in 12 striking colour options including 4 new (Rosso Impulso, Ruby Velvet, Graphite Storm and Firestorm Orange Satin) and offered across eight variants, ONE, TWO, THREE, THREE+, FOUR, FE, FE FOUR and Launch Edition."

On this occasion, Arvind Gupta said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be here today for the unveiling of the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ - a bold new expression of sport, technology, and electric performance. This launch marks a significant milestone not only for Mahindra but also for Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, which continues to lead the way in bringing innovation and sustainability to our region."

The BE 6 SPORTEQ range starts at an attractive Rs 11.45 lakh with BaaS, with battery usage priced at Rs 3.75 per kilometre.

While concluding the function, Nitin Aggarwal, Partner of Jammu Motor Mahindra, thanked the Chief Guest and all distinguished guests for gracing the occasion with their presence.