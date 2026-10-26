Jammu: MLA Vikram Randhawa, Div Commissioner, CCI President Visit Shiva Market; Assess Damages
MLA Vikram Randhawa, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Arun Gupta, visited visit Shiva Market, where about 35 shops were damaged in a massive fire last night. MLA and Divisional Commissioner all possible financial assistance will...
MLA Vikram Randhawa, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Arun Gupta, visited visit Shiva Market, where about 35 shops were damaged in a massive fire last night. MLA and Divisional Commissioner all possible financial assistance will be provided to affected shopkeepers
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