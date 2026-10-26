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Home / Videos / Jammu: MLA Vikram Randhawa, Div Commissioner, CCI President Visit Shiva Market; Assess Damages  

Jammu: MLA Vikram Randhawa, Div Commissioner, CCI President Visit Shiva Market; Assess Damages  

MLA Vikram Randhawa, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Arun Gupta, visited visit Shiva Market, where about 35 shops were damaged in a massive fire last night.  MLA and Divisional Commissioner all possible financial assistance will...

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Daily Excelsior
04:34 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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MLA Vikram Randhawa, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Arun Gupta, visited visit Shiva Market, where about 35 shops were damaged in a massive fire last night.  MLA and Divisional Commissioner all possible financial assistance will be provided to affected shopkeepers

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