Jammu Market Fire: Govt To Extend Assistance To Affected Shopkeepers, Says Dy CM

Jammu, Oct 29: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday said the government would extend all possible assistance to those who suffered losses in the devastating blaze in the Shiva market here, and help them restart their businesses.

A massive fire had ripped through the market early Sunday, gutting around 40 shops and reducing a bustling commercial stretch to rubble.

Choudhary, who visited the market and interacted with shopkeepers, said the fire had destroyed the livelihood of several middle-class traders who had invested beyond their means in stocking goods ahead of Diwali and other festivals.

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"This is a prominent and very old market near the railway station. I have visited this market many times and purchased goods here. These are mostly middle-class shopkeepers who had invested beyond their capacity in their businesses," he told reporters here.

"The government will extend whatever special assistance is possible. It is the government's responsibility and duty to stand by people in their time of distress," he said.

The deputy chief minister said he had visited the market on the directions of the chief minister, who was currently in Delhi for important meetings and was expected to return to Jammu on November 2.

He said he had interacted with Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta, the market president and members of the market committee to assess the losses and understand the concerns of the affected traders.

"I will arrange a meeting of the affected shopkeepers with the chief minister. I will also call the deputy commissioner and the Jammu Development Authority vice chairman to the Secretariat to discuss what can be done to help them," he said.

Acknowledging that the assistance available under the existing guidelines might be limited, the deputy chief minister said the government would explore the possibility of extending relief on a special-case basis.

"If we strictly go by the MHA guidelines and the existing rules, these poor traders may not receive much assistance. But this is a special case because their livelihood is at stake," he said.

However, he cautioned against making unrealistic promises.

"To say that we can compensate them 100 per cent for their losses would be impossible and would amount to making a false promise. But I can assure you that the government will extend full cooperation, to the extent possible, as a special case to help them restart their livelihoods," he said.

He noted that the timing of the fire had compounded the losses as traders had stocked up on goods for Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja and Bhai Dooj.

The deputy chief minister said he was informed that one trader had stocked goods worth Rs 50 lakh just two days before the incident.

"Imagine what he must be going through. The goods have been destroyed, and the damage to the shops is also extensive. Iron rods have come out of the roofs, which gives an idea of how intense and devastating the fire was," he said.

The deputy chief minister urged the affected shopkeepers to prepare a memorandum outlining their demands and submit it to the chief minister during the proposed meeting.

He also said traders could undertake minor repairs to their shops ahead of Diwali, which falls on November 8.

Stressing that the issue should not be politicised, he said his visit was motivated by humanitarian considerations and the responsibility of an elected government towards those affected by the tragedy.

"This is not a political statement. It is a matter of humanity and the duty of a responsible government. We will try to find a solution so that these traders can resume their businesses," he said. (Agencies)