Angel Sharma

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Cloudburst refers to the meteorological event that entails sudden torrential rains over small areas within a short time period ranging from few minutes to one hour. They are a common occurrence and have resulted in massive destruction of life and property in Jammu and Kashmir.

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In the last ten years or so, we have heard of cloudbursts hitting different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, casting shadows of doom over the state.

Cloudbursts can be extremely unpredictable and dangerous. Despite much research and mapping, they cannot be predicted accurately. Mountainous areas are naturally more vulnerable to cloudbursts and since Jammu and Kashmir is a mountainous region, the state is highly prone to them. The effect of a cloudburst is also much more devastating in mountainous areas as compared to plain areas.

Jammu and Kashmir being a mountainous region with a geographical location that is vulnerable to cloudbursts. This year itself about 20 cloudbursts have taken place within 40 days; a worrying and shocking number indeed.

As per the information till 31st July, there had been 29 deaths due to cloudbursts in which 26 had died in the Jammu Division while 3 in Kashmir Division. Scientifically speaking, cloudburst takes place when the moisture laden winds move towards the mountainous regions and are made to rise due to the geography of the area. With the elevation, the temperature falls and condensation leads to dense rain clouds that cause a huge amount of rain within a very short time.

But human intervention through climate change, release of greenhouse gases, burning of fossil fuels and many other factors lead to increased instances of cloudburst. The effects are increased by deforestation, mining, hill cutting and improper use of land among others. Mining, construction, quarrying and other human activities bring changes in the topography of the region that makes it vulnerable to landslides and flash floods.

In a mountainous region like Jammu and Kashmir, which falls within the Western Himalayas range, cloudbursts have devastating effects because of its rugged terrain, fragile ecology, and limited arable land. Therefore, precautionary actions need to be taken to lessen their occurrences and reduce their effects.

Before taking any action, it is important to consider the geographical, topographical, climatic, and socio-economic characteristics of Jammu and Kashmir while adopting effective measures to reduce the occurrence and effects of cloudbursts. It needs to be strictly banned on illegal deforestation and other similar activities that degrade the land, since they contribute to soil erosion and amplify the destruction caused by cloudbursts.

There is a need for large-scale afforestation and reforestation activities to rejuvenate the fragile ecology of the region and stabilise the mountain slopes. There should be discouragement for construction in areas prone to landslides and other natural hazards. Only those projects that alter the landscape, including mining, quarrying, construction, etc., should be allowed after thorough environmental evaluation and official sanction. More funding should be provided for research on developing forecasting and early warning techniques for cloudbursts.

Drainage system of the area needs to be improved while building check dams and other flood control structures in suitable locations to reduce runoff. The infrastructure of the region should be made robust to withstand the effects of cloudbursts. Disaster preparedness campaigns and practice drills need to be held regularly to raise awareness among the people about disaster management.

Finally, there is a need to improve emergency help lines and put emergency rescue and relief systems in place during the monsoon period. Though these measures will not stop the occurrence of cloudbursts, but surely minimise their effects to a great extent.

In conclusion, Cloudbursts may be beyond our control, but our preparedness is not. The time to act is now, before another tragedy occurs in Jammu and Kashmir. Human lives are closely tied to nature, and cloudbursts are a powerful testimony to that fact.