Jammu & Kashmir without a Governance Footprint: A wake-up call for corporate leaders

Mutaharra AW Deva

mutaharradeva@gmail.com

India's governance architecture is undergoing a profound and irreversible transformation. Corporate governance, ESG compliance, sustainability disclosures, independent directorships, climate accountability and stakeholder transparency are no longer aspirational ideals . These are becoming the baseline expectations of capital markets, institutional investors and regulatory frameworks.

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Regulatory institutions like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) are recalibrating India's governance culture. They are pushing corporations and public institutions away from compliance-box-ticking toward genuine accountability. Metropolitan India is slowly and sometimes reluctantly adapting to this shift. Jammu & Kashmir, with its extraordinary ecological inheritance and enormous untapped economic potential, remains largely outside this evolving governance ecosystem. This is not a footnote. It is a structural risk for the industries, investors and the environment and ultimately for the people who depend on all three.

The Industrial Reality That Is Being Overlooked

When governance conversations happen about Jammu & Kashmir we overlook Jammu's industrial corridors . It represents the region's most significant concentration of organised manufacturing and corporate activity and therefore the most consequential governance gap.

The Bari Brahmana-Samba-Kathua industrial belt, stretching along NH-44 is home to operations of some of India's most recognised corporations. Dabur India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, PI Industries, Jyothy Laboratories, International Flavours & Fragrances India are not small players. They are listed publicly accountable entities, with ESG obligations, SEBI disclosures, board governance requirements and investor expectations attached to their parent operations.

Yet their J&K manufacturing presences sit in a governance vacuum where local ESG ecosystems, sustainability reporting cultures, independent director pipelines and climate accountability frameworks are effectively absent. The industrial output exists. The governance infrastructure to make that output accountable, transparent and future-resilient does not. This is the central paradox of J&K's corporate landscape.

A Region With Four Listed Companies and What That Reveals

Across the entire union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, only four companies are currently listed on Indian stock exchanges

J&K Bank (NSE/BSE) is headquartered in Srinagar. This is the largest financial institution of the region with total assets exceeding ?1.69 lakh crore. As a publicly listed entity, J&K Bank carries the most significant governance obligations of any institution in the region. Its board composition, ESG integration, climate finance readiness, and stakeholder accountability directly shape the investment and economic climate of the entire UT.

SRM Contractors Ltd (NSE) is a Jammu-based infrastructure company operating in a sector facing growing climate risk exposure. Infrastructure contractors in the Himalayan region face existential governance questions around disaster-resilient construction, environmental compliance, and climate-sensitive project planning. These are precisely the questions that ESG frameworks are designed to address.

Prevest Denpro Ltd (NSE) is a healthcare manufacturing company based in the Samba industrial area which is a part of the Bari Brahmana industrial ecosystem. Its listing represents a rare example of J&K-origin manufacturing achieving capital market visibility. But in a region grappling with severe air quality deterioration and industrial pollution stress, healthcare companies have both a governance responsibility and a reputational interest in ESG leadership. Sarveshwar Foods Ltd (NSE) is a Jammu-based agri-food company operating in one of the most climate-vulnerable sectors of all. Agricultural supply chains in J&K face direct disruption from erratic precipitation, groundwater depletion, changing cropping calendars and ecological degradation. ESG-linked climate risk disclosure is not optional for a food company operating in this environment but it is a matter of business survival. Four listed companies across a territory of 12.5 million people. That number itself is a governance story.

Why SEBI's Relevance Goes Far Beyond Stock Markets

Corporate leaders especially those running unlisted subsidiaries, manufacturing arms or large private enterprises in J&K often make the mistake of assuming SEBI is irrelevant to them. This assumption is increasingly wrong.

SEBI's governance frameworks exist on independent directorships, ESG disclosures, board effectiveness, related party transactions, audit quality and sustainability reporting. Such an architecture is setting the benchmark for what responsible corporate governance looks like across India. These frameworks influence credit ratings, lending decisions, investor appetite and regulatory scrutiny well beyond the listed universe.

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework is now mandatory for the top listed companies. It is reshaping how corporations account for their environmental impact, social responsibilities and governance structures. Companies operating in J&K's industrial zones - whether listed or subsidiaries of listed parents cannot sustainably remain outside this accountability culture. For CXOs and board members with operations in J&K, the question is not whether ESG governance will eventually arrive. The question is whether your organisation will be ready when it does or whether it will be caught flat-footed by investor scrutiny, regulatory action or reputational risk.

The Missing Infrastructure: Why IICA's Absence Matters

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs is a premier institution for building the human capital of governance. Independent director certification, ESG literacy training, CSR governance capacity and sustainability leadership programmes . These are the tools through which governance culture is built and embedded in institutions.

J&K has virtually no institutional integration with these capacity-building ecosystems.

The consequences are systemic. Without a pipeline of governance-trained professionals boards remain populated by generalists. Without ESG literacy, sustainability risks remain unpriced and unmanaged. Without independent director capacity built from within the region, boards lack the informed scrutiny that accountability requires. Without CSR governance frameworks, corporate social investment remains ad hoc and often performative.

For the large national corporations operating manufacturing units in Bari Brahmana, Kathua, Gangyal, and the Samba belt, this creates a specific leadership challenge. Their J&K operations must increasingly meet the same governance standards as their headquarters-facing structures. The local professional ecosystem to support that is not yet present. Building it must become a corporate priority, not a government afterthought.

Climate Change Has Rewritten the Governance Equation

No CXO operating in Jammu & Kashmir can afford to treat climate change as a background issue.

The data is unambiguous. Glaciers feeding the Jhelum and Chenab systems are retreating at alarming rates. The Tawi faces escalating seasonal stress. The 2014 floods is among the worst in regional history . This has caused damages estimated in tens of thousands of crores. Cloudbursts in the Ramban-Banihal corridor are becoming predictable annual events and not anomalies. The winter of 2025-26 delivered near-zero snowfall across large parts of the region, triggering water stress signals that should alarm every sector from agriculture to tourism to industrial water-use.

For companies in the Jammu industrial belt, the climate risk is concrete and immediate. Water-intensive manufacturing operations face supply uncertainty. Infrastructure investments face flood and landslide exposure. Supply chains face disruption from extreme weather events. Worker safety and community health outcomes are directly tied to air quality .J&K urban air pollution particularly in winter has reached levels that demand corporate respons and not just regulatory attention.

ESG frameworks exist precisely to bring this class of risk into formal governance consideration. Without them, companies are flying blind on some of the most material risks to their J&K operations.

The Governance Dividend That J&K Is Leaving on the Table

Global capital is increasingly flowing toward ESG-credible destinations. Green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, climate finance instruments, impact investment vehicles are leading the pathway.These represent a growing proportion of long-term capital formation globally and in India.

J&K has extraordinary potential to position itself as a recipient of this capital. Renewable energy, nature-based solutions, sustainable tourism, circular economy systems, water-sensitive urban development, and ecological restoration. The J&K geography and ecological endowment make it a natural candidate for sustainability-linked investment. But ESG-linked capital follows governance credibility. Without SEBI-aligned disclosure cultures, without IICA-trained governance professionals, without corporate boards J&K cannot access the governance dividend that this capital represents. As these parameters can speak the language of climate risk and sustainability accountability. This is an economic loss that compounds year after year. Every year of governance underinvestment is a year of capital flows that go elsewhere.

A Roadmap for Corporate Leaders

The following is not a policy wish-list directed at government. It is a strategic agenda for corporate leaders with operations, investments or interests in Jammu & Kashmir.

Treat J&K operations as full-governance entities, not branch offices.Apply the same ESG disclosure discipline, board governance standards and sustainability accountability to J&K operations that you apply to headquarters-facing structures. The regulatory baseline will rise. Getting ahead of it is leadership.

Invest in local governance capacity. Partner with IICA, premier management institutions, and sustainability bodies to build ESG and governance literacy in J&K workforce and leadership pipeline. This is infrastructure investment and not training expenditure.

Conduct climate risk assessments for J&K operations now.Water supply security, flood and landslide exposure, air quality impact and supply chain climate vulnerability are material risks. Price them into your planning. Disclose them in your frameworks.

Build diverse, independent boards for J&K-facing entities. Bring in independent directors with environmental, sustainability, and governance expertise. Build the regional independent director ecosystem rather than importing it from metros.

Use your CSR frameworks strategically. Companies operating in J&K have CSR obligations. Deploy them toward governance capacity-building, environmental literacy, sustainability entrepreneurship and women leadership in governance and not just infrastructure projects. Engage with the regional governance conversation. J&K needs corporate voices advocating for stronger SEBI and IICA institutional presence, stronger ESG ecosystems and stronger sustainability frameworks. That advocacy is in your own long-term interest.

The Defining Choice

Jammu & Kashmir stands at a governance inflection point.

The J&K industrial base is real. Its ecological assets are extraordinary. Its strategic location, its young population, its integration with national development trajectories represent genuine opportunity. But opportunity without governance infrastructure becomes either stagnant or extractive. Neither outcome serves the region, its communities or the corporations operating within it.

The four listed companies of J&K , J&K Bank, SRM Contractors, Prevest Denpro, Sarveshwar Foods are not just corporations. They are the governance anchors of a regional corporate ecosystem. How they lead on ESG, climate accountability, board governance and sustainability disclosure will shape the culture within which the much larger universe of unlisted companies, industrial units and entrepreneurial ventures operate.

The absence of a strong SEBI and IICA governance footprint in J&K is not a technical gap to be filled by bureaucratic process. It is a strategic risk to every corporation, investor and economic stakeholder in the region.

(The author is a Certified Independent Director from the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. )