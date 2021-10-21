Jammu & Kashmir Embrace Digital Revolution

When it comes to India’s tech revolution, Jammu & Kashmir rarely get a look-in. The usual IT hubs such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai tend to hog the limelight, as well as generating no shortage of headlines about the latest billion-dollar tech company to open up shop in these places.

However, our region also has a lot going for it, especially with regards to connectivity. Although some states rank higher when it comes to internet speeds and connectivity, Jammu & Kashmir actually enjoys the sixth-fastest internet speeds in India, ahead of even the capital region of Delhi.

What’s more, things are changing fast. 4G services are once again up and running, and connectivity is ramping up with each passing day. Let’s take a closer look at some of the ways Jammu & Kashmir are being transformed by the digital revolution.

Digital Public Services

One of the most notable ways that connectivity is improving the lives of Jammu & Kashmir residents is in the realm of public services. The regional authorities have launched a huge range of digital services in recent months and years. There is the eOffice initiative, which allows residents to petition authorities, ask questions, and keep up with democratic proceedings online.

There is the Water Grievances Portal, where anyone can use their laptop or smartphone to report local water quality and request a clean-up. There is even the AurZuv health app, which allows J&K residents to access information about all local healthcare services and book appointments via an easy-to-use smartphone app.

Better Entertainment

Much of the entertainment we all enjoy is now delivered digitally. This is why good connectivity is crucial to make the most of our free time. As Jammu & Kashmir return once again to 4G speeds, a whole new realm of entertainment possibilities lies before us. With current internet speeds, online streaming of film, TV, and games is now within easy reach.

Meanwhile, the launch of online casino gaming platforms in India now means that residents can play their favorite slots, poker, and blackjack games on the go. For example, this top online casino in India allows you to play hundreds of real money games, including live casino games, all from even the most humble smartphone device. TV, film, and game streaming is possible thanks to improved connectivity in the region and has led to greater accessibility, more options, and lots of potential in the future for entertainment to improve further.

E-tourism

Tourism has historically been an integral part of the regional economy, and now digital technologies are being used to revive the industry. For example, the 2nd Khelo India Winter Games which were held in the region this year were broadcast entirely online for the first time, allowing fans from across the country to enjoy all of the games, matches, and events from their smartphone.

On a more local level, one stellar example of e-tourism in action is the launch of the e-Commerce portal for the famous craft tourism village of Kanihama. In order to help re-stimulate the local tourism economy of the famous centre of local arts and crafts, the regional authorities helped artisans to launch a digital portal where people from anywhere in the world could purchase fine handicrafts and embark on a virtual tour of Kanihama.

These are just a few of the ways that improved connectivity is bringing opportunities and convenience to residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned for more.