Jammu & Kashmir bags top awards under PMAY-URBAN during IUHC 2022

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 22: In a significant achievement, Jammu and Kashmir has won top awards in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) during three day “India Urban Housing Conclave 2022” (IUHC 2022) organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The conclave was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on 19th of October, 2022.

J&K has won two awards including ‘Overall best performing Union Territory and best performing UT for implementation of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs)’.

Principal Secretary, H&UDD, Dheeraj Gupta received the award on behalf the UT Government.

The J&K team, which was led by Dheeraj Gupta, was comprised of S A Keen, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board and other officials of PMAY (Urban) Mission.

The conclave included exhibition of departmental stalls highlighting the achievements and best practices adopted across the states and UTs in implementation of the Mission.

PMAY-U is a flagship Mission of Government of India being implemented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) which addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pacca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022, when Nation completes 75 years of Independence.

Pertinently, J&K has achieved 100 percent saturation in implementation of PMAY Mission. About 44,701 beneficiaries have been identified and approved under BLC component, out of which, 44630 dwelling units have been grounded and will be completed within the prescribed time schedule.

The UT government has for the first time introduced a new initiative wherein interest free loan/subsidy is being provided for an amount of Rs. 2.00 lakh per beneficiary for construction of dwelling unit under BLC component. Besides, 336 houses are being reconstructed under Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) at Sunjwan, Jammu while 968 flats at are being constructed at Bhalwal and lower Roopnagar Jammu under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component.

Also, a Demonstration Housing Project (DHP) under Technology Sub-Mission (TSM) of the Mission has been taken up at Bhalwal, Jammu. The technology to be used for DHP is EPS Core Panels. After completion, J&K Housing Board will not only gainfully utilize the structure but will also showcase it as latest proven alternate/green technology solution suitable to the geo-climatic & hazardous conditions of Jammu region.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is committed towards ensuring that there is no urban houseless in the Union Territory by March 2023.