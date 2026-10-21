Jammu has the Tourists - It needs them to stay

Maj Gen Sanjeev Dogra (Retd)

sanjeev662006@gmail.com

In Jammu, little arrives unasked. A road, a college, a project, a fair share of the budget: each has had to be demanded, and often demanded again. Over decades, this has hardened into a settled conviction that the region stands at the margins of decisions taken about its own future. It is less a political slogan than a lived pattern, visible in stalled projects, thin allocations and promises renewed every season.

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The feeling is not new. The Gajendragadkar Commission recorded it in the 1960s; the Sikri Commission found it again in 1979. It has outlived governments, parties and slogans. But perceptions deserve to be tested against facts, and few sectors offer a cleaner test than tourism.

Pick up any tourism poster of Jammu and Kashmir. The gondola at Gulmarg. The meadows of Pahalgam. A shikara on the Dal Lake. Those images have earned their place. But where is Patnitop? Where are Bhaderwah, Bani, Sarthal, Mansar and Mubarak Mandi? Jammu appears in the name. It is missing from the picture.

The contrast runs deeper than pictures. Gulmarg is sold to the world as a mountain resort; Patnitop, under the same snow, struggles even to renovate its hotels. Pahalgam's valleys command national attention; Bhaderwah, long called Chhota Kashmir, remains a regional secret. The Dal Lake is recognised instantly; Mansar and Surinsar, with equal beauty and deeper sacred memory, are treated as picnic spots. Nature provides the setting. Institutions, infrastructure and enterprise build the destination. That is where the difference lies.

The problem is not a shortage of visitors. Union Ministry of Tourism figures put Jammu division at about 2.01 crore tourist visits in 2024, against roughly 35 lakh in Kashmir. Even in the disrupted year of 2025, Jammu recorded about 1.62 crore. Of every hundred visits to the Union Territory, about 85 were to Jammu.

Yet in an Assembly reply, the Chief Minister stated that tourism allocations for 2022 to 2024 came to about Rs 118 crore for Jammu division and Rs 187 crore for Kashmir. In an official count of registered homestays, Kashmir had over 2,000. Jammu had 301. Most of the visitors; well under half the funds; a fraction of the homestays.

Context matters. These are specified allocations, not every rupee spent on tourism. The Shrine Board carries much of the load at Vaishno Devi, and a leisure tourist in Gulmarg spends more than a pilgrim at Katra. Numbers alone do not prove apathy. But no caveat explains why the region that receives most of the visitors has so little to show for them. That explanation has never quite been given.

Tourism's real test is not arrivals. It is what arrivals leave behind. Did the shopkeeper in Raghunath Bazaar gain customers? Did the hotel near the railway station fill its rooms? Did a young graduate find work close to home? Did a village family open its door to a paying guest?

On that test, Jammu struggles. Hoteliers estimate that only 10 to 15 percent of Vaishno Devi pilgrims visit Jammu city. Before this year's Amarnath Yatra, Jammu's hotels offered 30 percent discounts simply to persuade pilgrims to halt one night. A city that was once the gateway to the state now pays travelers to stop. Himachal, by contrast, draws nearly eight percent of its GDP from tourism and hospitality and has over 4,200 registered homestays.

Beauty alone does not create an economy. It must be organised into one.

Connectivity without a destination strategy has quietly hurt Jammu. The train reached Katra in 2014, and Jammu's budget hotels have struggled since. The Chenani Nashri tunnel opened in 2017; during its trial runs, Kud reportedly lost about ninety percent of its business. Patnitop, once the natural overnight halt, became a place one drives under. A faster road brings opportunity only if someone has built a reason to stop.

Tourism travels on roads, and in Jammu's hills the roads have never been built with conviction. Bani and Sarthal lie at the end of routes residents have long called dilapidated and accident prone. The Bani Bhaderwah Road over Chattargala shuts with heavy snow and has had no regular bus. Sarthal's residents still speak of no mobile network and no ambulance. A meadow that cannot be reached is only a picture on a poster.

These are not failures of engineering. They are failures of will and vision. A tourism road is planned differently from a village link: viewpoints, wayside amenities, signage, parking, fuel, medical cover and a mobile signal. Jammu's hill roads have rarely been imagined as tourism corridors at all. A government that truly wanted Bani to become another Gulmarg would have built that road first.

Then there is the long gap between announcement and completion. Patnitop's master plan revision was assigned in 2011 and is still being pursued. Its hoteliers speak of litigation and unclear building norms; as one put it, Patnitop "does not need charity. It needs clarity." In September, the government told the Assembly it had proposed Patnitop for the Centre's Globally Competitive Tourism Destination Scheme, though no central funds had yet been sanctioned. A welcome step, if it comes with published milestones.

Mubarak Mandi, seat of Dogra rule and keeper of the region's memory, has a master plan of about Rs 144 crore; by early 2025, works worth about Rs 18 crore were complete. Restoration must respect the buildings, but also bring them alive with guided walks, displays, performances and links to the old city's markets. A monument people cannot experience remains only a facade. The Tawi Boating Festival in January and new homestay credit show the direction is right. The speed and seriousness are not.

Think of Kud's patisa, a family outing to Mansar, the climb to Bawe Wali Mata, an evening by the Tawi. To us they are ordinary. To a visitor, with good access and good service, they could be unforgettable. Familiarity has made us blind to our own distinctiveness. Basohli's painting and pashmina carry GI tags; Bhaderwah calls itself India's lavender capital; Panchari, Rajouri and Poonch hold village life and heritage few outsiders have seen. These are stories waiting for a storyteller.

The first goal can be modest: one more night. If one visit in twenty became an overnight stay, Jammu would gain about ten lakh visitor nights a year. At around Rs 3,000 a night on rooms, meals, taxis and shopping, that is roughly Rs 300 crore in fresh spending, more than twice the division's two-year tourism allocation. A scenario, not a forecast; but it shows that how long visitors stay matters more than how many arrive.

That night must be worth choosing. A pilgrim arriving at Jammu station could be offered a simple, fairly priced evening: Bahu Fort at sunset, a walk through Mubarak Mandi, the Tawi riverfront, a dinner of kalari and rajma, and darshan at Raghunath temple before the drive to Katra. Hotels, taxi operators and the tourism department could sell it together, at the station and online. And Jammu deserves its place on the poster, beside Gulmarg and the Dal Lake.

Beyond the city, visitors need journeys they can actually complete: Katra with Shiv Khori and Patnitop; Mansar, Surinsar and Purmandal in a day; Basohli, Bani, Sarthal and Bhaderwah for those with time. Each needs a road that stays open, clean toilets, a place to eat, a mobile signal and honest driving times. Roads, Patnitop's plan and Mubarak Mandi's restoration all deserve public deadlines, and budgets should follow the visitors Jammu actually receives.

The largest gains could come from ordinary homes. A spare room in Bani or Bhaderwah, with modest credit, some training and an online listing, can become a family business. A home cooked meal, a Basohli painting or a jar of local honey can find a buyer. And Jammu's own young people, through colleges, Instagram and YouTube, could tell the region's story better than any brochure.

The government cannot do this alone. Entrepreneurs must build the homestays, cafés, food trails and adventure services. Citizens must build a tourism culture. Overcharge a visitor, litter beside a lake, treat a guest as a one time catch, and the tourist will come once, never return, and tell a thousand others why. Growth must also protect forests, water and fragile slopes, and those who live in a destination must help decide how it grows.

Kautilya counted the janapada, a populated and productive countryside, among the seven elements of a strong state. Jammu's countryside has the beauty. It lacks the economy that beauty should sustain.

The sense that Jammu has been overlooked is not imagined. The poster, the numbers and the roads all bear it out. But a grievance, however legitimate, has never built a destination. The answer to neglect is not another assurance of "immense potential". It is priorities, budgets and completed work.

Jammu does not need merely to remain beautiful. It must turn its beauty into employment, enterprise and prosperity. The day the tourist begins to stay, Jammu will no longer have to ask for its due. It will earn it.