Jammu has emerged as education hub in north India: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Jammu has emerged as an education hub in north India with the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and AIIMS among others, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 last year, he said with the historical Constitutional changes, the barriers of academic growth have been done away with and the best faculty of different fields from across India are ready to come to Jammu and Kashmir to serve with dedication. (AGENCIES)