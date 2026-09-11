Jammu gets two major projects including Bakshi Nagar Flyover, Ind Park at Samba

Cabinet clears promotion of 18 officers

*Bills, Sopore Sabzi Mandi, BSNL towers approved

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 10: The Omar Abdullah Government today cleared two major projects for the Jammu region including 1.955 kms long Flyover from Muthi Flyover to BC Road near Shakuntla Theater and development of Industrial Park (Plug and Play) to be situated over 671 kanals land at Vijaypur in Samba district. A Sabzi Mandi has also been cleared for Sopore.

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The bills proposed for introduction in the Legislative Assembly also got the Cabinet nod. The Cabinet discussed Skill Development and Home Stay Policies but will take up them for approval next time.

The Cabinet chaired by Omar met at his residence for over an hour in Srinagar this afternoon. However, no official statement was issued after the meeting. A post on X by Office of Chief Minister said: “Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Srinagar today. The meeting deliberated and considered various proposals concerning public welfare and governance’’.

Sources, however, said the Cabinet cleared promotion of Rajesh Talwar to Super Time Scale of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service; and Shahid Majeed Kakroo, Harjeet Kour, Manav Gupta, Amit Mahajan and Prem Lata Patial to Special Scale of the same Service. Naseer Ahmad Lone, Farah Anjum, Satyan Shree Gupta, Altaf Hussain Hajam, Reena, Mohd Hanief, Jatinder Pandita, Mohd Akram, Irfan Majid, Nishad Akhter, Mohd Yassain and Vaneet Singh were promoted to Selection Grade of Accounts Service.

Sources told the Excelsior that the Cabinet cleared transfer of 671 kanals and 15 marlas land at village Pekhri in Vijaypur tehsil of Samba district to the Industries and Commerce Department for development of Industrial Park (Plug and Play) under the BHAVYA Scheme.

“Setting up of Industrial Park (Plug and Play) under the BHAVYA Scheme will provide ready-to-use industrial infrastructure and common facilities to facilitate establishment of industrial units. The project will generate direct and indirect employment, reduce unemployment, promote entrepreneurship, and attract investment. It will enhance industrial productivity, support growth of MSMEs and contribute to economic development of J&K,’’ the sources said, adding the project will also create sustainable livelihood opportunities and bring the district onto the industrial map, ensuring balanced regional development.

“This will provide an efficient and transparent mechanism for industrial land allotment in a time-bound manner, encourage, promote and facilitate more investment in enterprises and build a strong, responsive and vibrant business environment in the region besides creating employment opportunities,’’ they said, adding it will also create new opportunities for dedicated sector specific industrial parks.

The Cabinet accorded administrative approval for construction of Flyover from NH-144-A (Muthi Flyover) on Jammu-Akhnoor road to BC Road near Shakuntla theatre under UT Capex budget at an estimated cost of Rs 386.83 crore, covering a total length of approximately 1.955 kms.

The Flyover stretch includes prominent locations such as Bakshi Nagar Market and Maheshpura Rotary, making it one of the busiest urban sections in Jammu City.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner and is proposed to be completed within a period of five years subject to availability of funds and requisite clearance.

The Cabinet cleared the proposal for grant of three kanals of Shamlat land to the Agriculture Production Department for setting up of Sabzi Mandi at Sopore.

The Cabinet also gave nod to transfer of land in favour of BSNL for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages in Jammu and Kashmir.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet also cleared the bills for introduction in upcoming autumn session of the Legislature being held in Srinagar from September 21.

All decisions approved by the Cabinet will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for his clearance.