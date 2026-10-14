Jammu Flooded Again

Jammu was devastated by rains and floods once again. On Sunday, as families prepared for the first Navratra puja, a record-breaking downpour of 185.6 mm turned the city's lanes into torrents. Flash floods swept through locality after locality, and no part of the city escaped. The suffering was greatest in the downstream areas of Bantalab and Roop Nagar, where overflowing drains left roads indistinguishable from nallahs. Two lives have been lost, among them a young woman swept away while trying to save her husband and family's car. Numerous vehicles, bikes and even a JCB were carried away. Water entered homes and shops, destroying household goods worth crores of rupees. Landslides cut off key roads, students struggled to reach examination centres, and farmers in the paddy belt watched their standing crops flattened.

Nature's fury is undeniable, but it cannot absorb all the blame. What should alarm us most is that this has become an annual ritual. Town planners ought to have provided flood channels capable of handling record rainfall in a single day. On the ground, that has simply not happened. Drains and flood channels built by various departments remain incomplete or substandard, and the consequences are devastating. The uncomfortable truth is that hundreds of crores have been spent under Smart City and assorted flood-protection schemes without coherent planning. The outcome is infrastructure that fails the moment it is seriously tested. The Jammu Municipal Corporation, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, PWD (R&B) and the Housing and Urban Development Department have all, collectively, failed the citizens they exist to serve.

The pre-monsoon claims of cleaning every nullah in the city have been exposed as hollow. Leftover construction debris, material and shuttering were abandoned carelessly at work sites, choked waterways and made matters catastrophic. Such negligence is not an act of God; it is an act of omission. Taken together, the mega-infrastructure push meant to make Jammu flood-safe has so far proved a futile exercise. Announcements, review meetings and foundation stones will not keep water out of people's homes. Only completed, properly engineered works will do that. The Government must order an independent audit of every drainage and flood-protection project undertaken in recent years, publish the findings, and fix responsibility on the officials and contractors concerned. Unless accountability is established, this cycle of destruction will repeat itself every year. Jammu's citizens have paid enough for the failures of others.