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Home / Latest News / Jammu: Fire Breaks Out At Historic Nehru Market; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Jammu: Fire Breaks Out At Historic Nehru Market; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

JAMMU, Nov 8: A fire broke out at a historic market in the heart of Jammu city on Sunday night, prompting the Fire and Emergency Services Department to rush fire tenders to the spot to bring the blaze under control...

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Daily Excelsior
10:29 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 8: A fire broke out at a historic market in the heart of Jammu city on Sunday night, prompting the Fire and Emergency Services Department to rush fire tenders to the spot to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to adjoining establishments, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Warehouse Nehru Market, one of Jammu’s oldest and most prominent commercial hubs known for its wholesale trade in food grains, essential commodities and other daily-use items.

The market has been serving traders, retailers and consumers since the 1950s, playing a significant role in the city's commercial and economic activities.

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