Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Jammu: Family Appeals to Authorities to Trace Rukhsana Swept Away in Flash Flood

Jammu: Family Appeals to Authorities to Trace Rukhsana Swept Away in Flash Flood

Family members of Rukhsana Kousar , who was swept away by a flash flood in Jammu’s Raipur Domana area, have appealed to the authorities to intensify efforts to trace her. She went missing after being caught in the strong...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:34 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Family members of Rukhsana Kousar , who was swept away by a flash flood in Jammu’s Raipur Domana area, have appealed to the authorities to intensify efforts to trace her. She went missing after being caught in the strong current triggered by heavy overnight rain, while her husband managed to survive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra