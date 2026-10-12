Jammu: Family Appeals to Authorities to Trace Rukhsana Swept Away in Flash Flood
Family members of Rukhsana Kousar , who was swept away by a flash flood in Jammu’s Raipur Domana area, have appealed to the authorities to intensify efforts to trace her. She went missing after being caught in the strong...
Family members of Rukhsana Kousar , who was swept away by a flash flood in Jammu’s Raipur Domana area, have appealed to the authorities to intensify efforts to trace her. She went missing after being caught in the strong current triggered by heavy overnight rain, while her husband managed to survive.
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