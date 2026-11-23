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Aspirants of the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination staged a protest, demanding a re-examination and calling for greater transparency in the recruitment process.The protesting candidates also demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) halt all further examinations until the ongoing investigation into alleged recruitment irregularities is completed.They said continuing examinations amid the controversy could further erode the confidence of aspirants and urged the authorities to take concrete steps to restore trust in the recruitment system.