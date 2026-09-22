Jammu Expo concludes with overwhelming public response

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The first edition of Jammu Expo 2026 - A Celebration of Craft, Culture & Cuisine successfully concluded here at Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, receiving an overwhelming and encouraging response from the people of Jammu.

Organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) under the aegis of the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Jammu & Kashmir under the tagline "Discover Local- Experience Dogri Cuisine-Connect with Markets," the three-day Expo, held from September 18 to 20, 2026, brought together local entrepreneurs, artisans, MSMEs, women-led enterprises, startups, ODOP enterprises and emerging businesses on a common platform to showcase their products and connect directly with consumers and markets.

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Jammu Expo celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit, cultural identity and culinary heritage of Jammu and witnessed heavy footfall throughout all three days, with visitors showing keen interest in local products, handicrafts, handloom, agriculture, horticulture, food products, innovative offerings and products showcased by women-led SHGs/enterprises and local entrepreneurs. The enthusiastic participation of the public translated into impressive and strong consumer engagement, providing exhibitors with valuable market exposure and direct customer interaction.

A major attraction of the Expo was the dedicated "Taste of Jammu" Food Corner, which offered visitors an opportunity to savour traditional Dogri cuisine, local snacks, beverages and value-added food products. The Expo also featured cultural performances celebrating the rich Dogra heritage, adding to the overall visitor experience.

The participation of rural women Self-Help Groups, startups, ODOP enterprises, artisans, MSMEs and local businesses further strengthened the Expo's objective of promoting local enterprise and creating opportunities for market linkages.

The successful culmination of Jammu Expo 2026 reflected the growing interest of consumers in local products, local brands and local entrepreneurship, while providing participating enterprises with a platform to engage with customers, understand market preferences and expand their reach.