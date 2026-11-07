Jammu Expo 2.0 concludes on a successful note

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The five-day "Jammu Expo 2.0 - A Celebration of Craft, Culture & Cuisine", organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), under the aegis of the Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, successfully concluded at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, with an encouraging response from exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders.

Jammu Expo 2.0 celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit, cultural identity and culinary heritage of Jammu. The enthusiastic participation of the public translated into impressive and strong consumer engagement, providing exhibitors with valuable market exposure and direct customer interaction.

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The concluding ceremony was graced by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, besides other senior government officials.

The Expo witnessed participation of 60 exhibitors representing local entrepreneurs, artisans, MSMEs, start-ups, women-led enterprises, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and emerging brands from across Jammu & Kashmir. The exhibition provided a vibrant platform for showcasing the region's rich handicrafts, handloom, traditional products, agriculture and horticulture produce, food products, while facilitating direct consumer engagement and business networking.

A significant highlight of this edition was its emphasis on promoting women entrepreneurship and providing greater market visibility to women-led enterprises. Out of the 60 participating stalls, 40 were represented by women entrepreneurs, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total participation. Through dedicated spaces for HAUSLA women entrepreneurs, rural women SHGs and emerging business owners, JKTPO continued its efforts towards creating meaningful opportunities for women to showcase their products, access markets, strengthen business networks and expand their entrepreneurial activities.

In a significant step towards connecting local enterprises with digital marketplaces, the Expo facilitated linkages with leading e-commerce platforms to promote digital adoption among MSMEs. As part of this initiative, 20 participating MSMEs were enrolled under the Walmart Vriddhi Programme, while 07 out of the 20 registered MSMEs were successfully onboarded onto Flipkart, enabling local businesses to explore digital commerce opportunities, expand their customer base, enhance market access and strengthen their online presence.

This edition of Jammu Expo was particularly special as it coincided with the festive shopping season, positioning the exhibition as a vibrant shopping destination for visitors. The Expo showcased an extensive range of traditional handicrafts, handloom products, locally manufactured goods, lifestyle products and unique offerings from different parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The dedicated Food Corner emerged as a major attraction, bringing together authentic Dogra delicacies and popular local favourites, including Kyoor, Rajma Chawal, Maa Madra with Khamere, Kachalu, Kaladi Kulcha, Desi Ghee Halwa and other regional specialities. The Expo also featured cultural performances celebrating the rich Dogra heritage, adding to the overall visitor experience.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director, JKTPO, stated that Jammu Expo 2.0 was conceptualised as a consumer-oriented and experience-driven platform, bringing together enterprise promotion, local products, traditional cuisine and cultural heritage under one roof. He remarked, "The encouraging response to the Expo reflects the entrepreneurial potential of Jammu & Kashmir. Initiatives such as Walmart Vriddhi/Flipkart onboarding further strengthen our efforts to connect local enterprises with digital market places. JKTPO remains committed to facilitating greater market access and sustainable business opportunities for entrepreneurs, artisans, SHGs and MSMEs across the Union Territory."