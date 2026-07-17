Jammu erupts in protest over alleged disrespect to Maharaja Hari Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Several social, cultural and civil society organisations of Jammu today staged protests against the National Conference (NC) Government, alleging that it had shown disrespect towards Maharaja Hari Singh.

The protests witnessed participation from members and activists of a number of organisations, including EkkJutt Jammu, Kalki Movement, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Karni Sena, Rajput Ekta Manch and several other social groups.

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The protesters assembled near Press Club Jammu, raised slogans in support of Maharaja Hari Singh and criticised the NC Government over what they described as repeated attempts to undermine the legacy and contributions of the Dogra ruler.

Similar protest was held at Bantalab Chowk under the leadership of Surinder Singh Gilli, founder YRS and BJP leader. During both the demonstration, protesters also torched effigies of NC Government.

Carrying placards and banners, the demonstrators said Maharaja Hari Singh occupies a place of immense historical significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They asserted that his decision to sign the Instrument of Accession with India in 1947 played a decisive role in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country and should always be respected.

The protesters alleged that the present dispensation had failed to accord due respect to the Maharaja and accused it of pursuing policies that hurt the sentiments of the people of Jammu. They maintained that any attempt to diminish the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh would not be accepted by the people of the region.

The participating organisations urged the Government to respect the historical legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh and refrain from any action or statement that could be perceived as an insult to his memory. They also called upon people across Jammu to remain united in preserving the region's cultural and historical heritage.