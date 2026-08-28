Jammu emerges overall champion in J&K District Archery Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: The three-day Jammu and Kashmir District Archery Championship 2026-27 concluded today with District Jammu emerging as the overall champion after a strong medal-winning performance.

The championship witnessed participation of young and senior archers from Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Doda, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban and Udhampur. Competitions were held in Indian Round, Compound Round and Recurve Round across U-11, U-13, U-15, Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior categories.

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Jammu dominated several events, with Paramjot Singh winning Gold in the U-15 Indian Round Boys with 326 points, while Kirat Singh and Drawin secured Silver and Bronze. Swastika of Jammu topped the U-15 Girls section with 334 points. In U-13 Indian Round, Drawin and Charandeep won Gold in Boys and Girls respectively.

Kathua also produced a strong performance, particularly in Compound and Recurve events. Krishang Arora of Jammu and Metansh Singh of Kathua emerged winners in U-13 and U-15 Compound categories, while Ishant of Jammu and Kathua archers Danish, Harshit and Lakshman claimed Gold in Recurve events.

The U-11 category featured promising performances, with Jammu's Parth and Nyra and Kathua's Samar and Geevika winning Gold medals. In the Sub-Junior Indian Round, Jeet of Jammu, Nitin of Kathua, Harshveer of Doda and Kunwar Preet of Samba emerged winners, while Shambhavi of Jammu topped the Girls section.

In Junior events, Manan and Shambhav of Jammu won Gold in the Indian Round, while Mehroom of Kishtwar also secured Gold. Aarush added a Gold in Junior Boys Recurve and a Silver in the Senior Boys Recurve. Mrityunjay Singh won Gold medals in both Sub-Junior and Junior categories.

The Senior category saw Aman Saini of Jammu, Vishal of Samba, Kamal Lal of Kathua, Amit Thakur of Jammu in Compound, Abhinav of Jammu in Recurve, and Swastika of Jammu and Shivali of Samba in Girls Indian Round claim Gold medals.

With the highest number of Gold medals, District Jammu finished as the overall champion, followed by Kathua.