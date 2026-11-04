Jammu Division Railways Strengthens Security, Crowd Management Ahead Of Festive Rush

JAMMU, Nov 4: In view of the upcoming festive season and the expected surge in passenger footfall, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway stepped up security and crowd management arrangements at all major railway stations, particularly Jammu Tawi Railway Station, an official said on Wednesday.

The main objective of the special arrangements during Diwali and Chhath Puja is to provide safe, smooth and comfortable travel to passengers and to ensure punctual running of trains, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway's Jammu Division said.

"To control crowd management and ensure security, additional members of ticket checking staff, railway protection force, government railway police and scouts and guides have been deployed at all major stations of Jammu Division, especially at Jammu Tawi Railway Station," the spokesperson said.

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He said security officials have imposed strict round-the-clock monitoring through the CCTV Control Room at the entry and exit gates, platforms, foot over bridges, circulating area and waiting halls of the stations.

He said 24-hour ‘war rooms’ and emergency control rooms have been activated at major stations for successful rail operations. “This war room is keeping a watch on every activity in real time by maintaining mutual coordination with commercial, operating, security, signal and telecom, engineering, electrical, carriage and wagon and medical departments,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, along with Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, chaired a meeting to review the arrangements, with officials holding detailed discussions on various aspects of the festive arrangements, focusing on the availability of essential civil supplies, security arrangements, traffic management, connectivity and civic amenities to facilitate the public, the spokesperson said.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all officers to ensure a visible administrative presence on the ground and maintain close coordination among departments for prompt redressal of public issues.

He stressed that all departments must work closely together and ensure necessary arrangements are in place for the people.