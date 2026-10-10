Jammu Distt Athletics C’ship on Oct 18

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Jammu District Athletics Association will organize the Jammu District Athletics Championship at the Synthetic Athletics Track, University of Jammu, on October 18. The competition will commence at 8 AM.

The championship will be held for boys and girls in the Under-14, Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 age categories under the aegis of the J&K Amateur Athletics Association and J&K Sports Council, in collaboration with the University of Jammu.

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Eligible athletes interested in participating can register through email at jmudathletics@gmail.com by 8 AM on October 18. Participants have been advised to bring photocopies of their date of birth certificates and Aadhaar cards to the venue.