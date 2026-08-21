Jammu District Netball C'ship on Aug 27
Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 20: The Netball Association of Jammu & Kashmir will conduct the Jammu District Netball Championship on August 27, at Dogra Ground, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. As per handout issue, teams and players from across Jammu district...
Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, Aug 20: The Netball Association of Jammu & Kashmir will conduct the Jammu District Netball Championship on August 27, at Dogra Ground, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. As per handout issue, teams and players from across Jammu district have been invited to participate. For registration and further details, interested participants can contact 9796100101.
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