Jammu Dermatologist Dr Mubashar Mir gets FIAMS Fellowship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Dr Mubashar Mashqoor Mir, Dermatologist, Hair Restoration specialist and Founder & Chief Consultant of Cosmoweave Skin, Laser & Hair Transplant Centre, Jammu, has been conferred the Fellowship of the IMA Academy of Medical Specialities (FIAMS), the specialist academic wing of the Indian Medical Association.

The fellowship was awarded during the IMA-AMS Convocation held today at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi, Karnataka, under the auspices of IMA-AMS Headquarters, as part of AMSCON 2026 - the annual national conference of the IMA Academy of Medical Specialities.

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Dr Mir is among the relatively few Dermatologists from Jammu & Kashmir to receive the FIAMS distinction. He holds MBBS, MD (DVL), DNB (Dermatology) and MNAMS credentials and is also a Life Member of the IMA Academy of Medical Specialities.

He presently heads Cosmoweave Skin, Laser & Hair Transplant Centre, Jammu. His principal areas of work include clinical dermatology, laser dermatology, acne and acne-scar surgery, hair restoration and FUE, pigmentary disorders and aesthetic dermatology. He previously served as Assistant Professor and In-charge HOD, Dermatology, Government Medical College Udhampur.