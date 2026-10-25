Jammu City getting choked

It's time to go vertical, plan new towns

Sunny Dua

sunnydua55@gmail.com

Jammu is growing, its population is expanding, its economy is changing, and its housing needs are increasing manifold. Yet, the approach of winter capital city to housing and urban development continues to be constrained by an outdated pattern of horizontal expansion, inadequate planning and a failure to create sufficient, affordable and well-serviced residential spaces. The result is visible everywhere: rising property prices, congested roads, shrinking parking spaces, unauthorised colonies, commercialisation of residential neighbourhoods and an old city struggling to accommodate the demands of a modern urban population.

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In this scenario, the Government and its development agencies need to prepare themselves to recognise the scale of the challenge and act before the city's infrastructure becomes even more overwhelmed. The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and most importantly, the J&K Housing Board (JKHB) must reconsider their priorities. Instead of concentrating primarily on developing land-intensive colonies, they must encourage planned vertical construction, high-rise apartments, integrated housing clusters and entirely new urban centres.

The irony is that from amongst the colonies built over a period of time, the majority of them have witnessed massive commercialisation leaving residents in dilemma. Since these colonies lacked even the minimum basic requirements of having commercial spaces in every sector, majority of people started running businesses from their premises damaging the very basic characteristics of a housing colony, Apsara Road being one such area and Channi Himmat another. And still shocking was that most of the well laid-out plots in Gandhi Nagar like colonies were further divided and sold for commercialisation thereby altering the very basics of original allotments.

Spoiling of existing plots and no new colony coming up in Jammu coupled with massive commercialisation of houses and influx of people from mountainous regions finally resulted in price hikes, scarcity, development of illegal colonies and even encroachments on forest and state land. Colonies developed by JDA that have maintained their original nature of being residential to a larger extent are at Trikuta Nagar, Janipur, Roop Nagar, Rajinder Nagar and Gole Gujral. Its other colonies like one at Birpur and Kot Bhalwal are yet to be developed to their full potential.

Housing Colonies developed by Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board at Channi Himmat, Patoli, Udhampur, Channi Rama and Kathua though have served the purpose of providing housing to chosen few thousand people, there is still a need of building more homes for lower, middle and high-income group people in Jammu and its surroundings. Though some private colonisers are filling this gap of housing demand, yet the departments like JDA and JKHB are required to build apartments or high-rise buildings to fulfil ever rising housing demands of people. A few apartments, built decades ago, are not going to serve the purpose and instead this has to be a continuous process as per the demand.

Jammu and Kashmir needs a housing policy that accommodates more families within less land, while providing them with better roads, parks, shopping facilities, community spaces and essential services. Owning a plot and constructing an independent house has increasingly become a privilege for those with substantial financial resources. Jammu is not expanding merely because of natural population growth. People from Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Bani, Basohli and several other towns and remote areas move to the city in search of better employment, education, healthcare, business opportunities and access to government services.

This migration is gradual but persistent, and the demand for housing will continue as connectivity improves and economic activity expands. Where are these families expected to live? Where are young professionals, government employees, small business owners and middle-income households supposed to find reasonably priced homes? The answer cannot be endless horizontal expansion, nor can it be the unauthorised occupation of forest land, revenue land, Khads and other Government land.

Jammu besides other small towns require a planned and sustained housing programme that offers legitimate alternatives before the shortage becomes more difficult to address. The answer lies in building upwards and also intelligently. Vertical housing offers an opportunity to accommodate more families on smaller parcels of land. However, high-rise construction cannot be promoted through indiscriminate increases in building height alone. The government must undertake a technical review of the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), or Floor Space Index, as applicable under the relevant planning regulations. Appropriate increases in permissible FAR could make planned apartment projects more viable and allow more families to be accommodated on the same land.

Such changes must be supported by carrying-capacity assessments, fire and emergency access, structural safety, water availability, sewerage capacity, parking standards and reliable road connectivity. The objective should not be to create concrete jungles. It should be to build compact, liveable neighbourhoods where families have adequate homes, children have open spaces, senior citizens have safe walking areas and residents are not compelled to travel long distances for everyday needs.

Private developers have already demonstrated an interest in apartment projects and high-rise housing clusters in Jammu and the demand is rising. The government should build on this momentum by inviting reputed housing companies or established builders from outside the Union Territory (UT), encouraging partnerships with local developers, and introducing transparent policies for land assembly, affordable housing, infrastructure provision and project delivery especially when most of its agencies claim to not having any good land bank available with them.

The JDA and J&K Housing Board must move beyond the role of land-owning or allotting agencies and emerge as active facilitators of modern housing. They need to alter building bylaws and allow individual house owners to build three or four storied apartments/floors on their land to accommodate more families. The building bylaws also need to allow stilt parking so that roads and colonies don't get choked and sufficient number of cars are accommodated in one piece of land owned by three or four families.

Jagti, Nagrota, Kattal Batal and areas towards R S Pura, Bishnah, Akhnoor or along circular road can become new urban centres. Jammu's future need not remain confined to its existing urban core. Several locations along the city's expanding geographical footprint could be considered for planned residential development after proper technical and environmental assessment. These areas can have planned residential clusters, subject to land availability, environmental safeguards, infrastructure capacity and connectivity.

Areas along the Jammu-Akhnoor corridor could similarly be examined for future housing development. Any new development around the proposed High Court or other major institutions at Sidhra must be aligned with officially approved locations and notified land-use plans. Such locations should not simply become satellite colonies dependent on Jammu for every service. They must be developed as self-sufficient neighbourhoods, with schools, healthcare facilities, local markets, public spaces, offices and reliable transport links.

Jammu needs to relocate some government offices as well. Housing cannot be considered in isolation from traffic and the distribution of public institutions. The annual Darbar Move, the concentration of government offices, the movement of labour, growing private vehicle ownership, limited parking and the location of major administrative establishments within the existing city have all contributed to pressure on Jammu's roads and markets. Congestion is further aggravated when commercial activity, public transport, pedestrian movement and roadside parking compete for the same limited space.

The Government should seriously examine relocating selected administrative establishments to a well-planned government complex on the outskirts of Jammu. The Civil Secretariat, Jammu Municipal Corporation offices, the assembly hall used by councillors, general bus stand and even the Police Control Room are among the facilities whose future locations and accommodation requirements deserve a comprehensive review. Similarly, flats of the estate department at Panjtirthi, Kachi Chawni, B C Road or even at Patoli need to relocated to more feasible and open spaces having ample parking, green areas and a place where high rise buildings can be constructed with lifts and modern facilities.

A modern administrative district could provide purpose-built buildings, integrated public services, adequate parking, visitor facilities, security arrangements and better road access. The objective must be to reduce unnecessary traffic entering the old city, not simply transfer congestion from one neighbourhood to another. Perhaps the most difficult but unavoidable question concerns the old city of Jammu. For decades, authorities have repeatedly undertaken work on streets, lanes, drains and other civic infrastructure. Yet, many neighbourhoods continue to face narrow access routes, deteriorating drainage, inadequate parking, congested housing and limited scope for modern services.

Sewage projects intended to connect different parts of Jammu and improve waste treatment have also faced prolonged delays, leaving residents waiting for comprehensive solutions. Repeatedly digging up and rebuilding the same roads, lanes and drains in the name of Smart City or Core Area Development Programme cannot be a substitute for long-term urban renewal. Jammu should consider a phased, carefully designed redevelopment programme for its old city, drawing lessons from Singapore's approach to urban renewal, infrastructure integration and efficient land use.

The comparison should be understood as a planning principle, not a proposal to demolish neighbourhoods indiscriminately. Jammu has a distinctive heritage, historic buildings, traditional streets and living communities that must be protected. Redevelopment should provide existing households with fair rehabilitation, secure property rights, transparent compensation or replacement arrangements where applicable, and the opportunity to return to their neighbourhoods. Tenants, shopkeepers, artisans and vulnerable families must not be pushed out merely because land values rise. The gains could be substantial. Reorganised street layouts, underground utilities, modern drainage, sewer connections, designated parking, pedestrian-friendly lanes and better housing could transform the old city while preserving its social and cultural character.

The alternative is to continue spending public money on repeated repairs without resolving the underlying problem. At the present pace, future governments could spend decades undertaking fragmented works and still leave residents with the same congestion and infrastructure deficiencies. Heritage projects and conservation initiatives associated with Mubarak Mandi, Dewan Mandir, Sardara Da Mandir, Gurdwara Sunder Singh, Raghunath Temple or anything else besides historic places can attract tourists, pilgrims and local residents. The proposed Heritage Street around Mubarak Mandi, along with initiatives such as the Tawi riverfront, walking paths, Tawi Lake and the proposed Oceanarium, reflects a welcome recognition of the city's tourism and public-space potential.

But heritage development will achieve its full value only when visitors can reach these places comfortably and safely. Parking, pedestrian circulation, public transport, tourist information, sanitation and emergency access must be planned alongside restoration. It would be counterproductive to revive historic landmarks while leaving their surrounding streets unable to handle the resulting movement of people and vehicles.

Jammu does not need to choose between development and preservation, or between housing and heritage. It needs a planning system capable of delivering both. The message to the government is clear: build more, build better and build in time. The message to residents is equally important: support planned growth, respect land-use rules and participate in the creation of a city that future generations can live in with dignity.

(The writer is senior journalist)