Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha releases financial assistance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: A meeting of the office bearers of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha was held here today under the chairmanship of Sabha president, Romesh Chander Gupta.

Members in the meeting agreed to release community pension to widows, students and other needy people of the community on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

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A handout of the Sabha stated that a total of Rs. 2,97,000 has been released to 198 beneficiaries.

Sabha general secretary, Sanjay Mahajan informed that three new beneficiaries were added and they were also given the pension.

The president urged the community members to donate generously for this noble cause so that weaker section of the community can be helped.

Those who were present in the meeting were Shiv Partap Gupta, Ram Sarup Gupta, senior vice presidents; Surinder Gupta, Subash Gupta, Atul Gupta, Dr. Mohan Lal Gupta, C.P Gupta, Ramesh Gupta, Balbir Gupta, Sat Pal Gupta, Dr. Mitranju Gupta, Arun Gupta and many more.