Jammu: CBI Raid At District Mineral Office New Plot
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the District Mineral Office (DMO) at New Plot Jammu. Several vehicles carrying CBI officials arrived at the spot, following which the team began an investigation inside the office. The officials...
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the District Mineral Office (DMO) at New Plot Jammu. Several vehicles carrying CBI officials arrived at the spot, following which the team began an investigation inside the office.
The officials are reportedly examining various records and documents.
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