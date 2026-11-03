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Home / Videos / Jammu: CBI Raid At District Mineral Office New Plot

Jammu: CBI Raid At District Mineral Office New Plot

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the District Mineral Office (DMO) at New Plot Jammu. Several vehicles carrying CBI officials arrived at the spot, following which the team began an investigation inside the office. The officials...

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Daily Excelsior
01:50 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the District Mineral Office (DMO) at New Plot Jammu. Several vehicles carrying CBI officials arrived at the spot, following which the team began an investigation inside the office.

The officials are reportedly examining various records and documents.

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