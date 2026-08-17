Jammu-Born IAS Officer Arjun Gupta Posted As Joint Commissioner Industries In Delhi
JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu-born IAS officer Arjun Gupta, a 2024-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been posted as Joint Commissioner (Industries) in Delhi with immediate effect. The posting was ordered by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on August 14. See Order...
JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu-born IAS officer Arjun Gupta, a 2024-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been posted as Joint Commissioner (Industries) in Delhi with immediate effect.
The posting was ordered by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on August 14.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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