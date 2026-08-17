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Home / Latest News / Jammu-Born IAS Officer Arjun Gupta Posted As Joint Commissioner Industries In Delhi

Jammu-Born IAS Officer Arjun Gupta Posted As Joint Commissioner Industries In Delhi

JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu-born IAS officer Arjun Gupta, a 2024-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been posted as Joint Commissioner (Industries) in Delhi with immediate effect. The posting was ordered by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on August 14. See Order...

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Daily Excelsior
02:56 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu-born IAS officer Arjun Gupta, a 2024-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been posted as Joint Commissioner (Industries) in Delhi with immediate effect.

The posting was ordered by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on August 14.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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