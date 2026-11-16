Jammu-born Bageshree honoured in Dubai for education, Dogra cultural preservation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Bageshree Charak Jamwal, a Dubai-based education entrepreneur, writer, poet, and advocate of Dogra cultural preservation from Jammu, was honoured at the Global Women Icons & Leadership Excellence Awards 2026 in Dubai, UAE.

Presented under the Iconex Awards platform, the international event celebrated women achievers across diverse sectors. The ceremony was graced by distinguished chief guests Ambassador Laila El Atfani, Crown Senator representing the Royal House of Queen Sheba and Founder and CEO of Woman Business Circle/Business Gate, and Dr Mariam Shaikh, eminent educationist, Founder and CEO of MS Education Consultants FZ LLC, and a prominent contributor to the UAE’s education sector.

Advertisement

Bageshree received recognition for her contribution to Education Leadership and Dogra Cultural Preservation. As a British EYFS education leader in Dubai, she has dedicated her career to early childhood education, inclusive learning, and nurturing young minds beyond academics to build confidence, creativity, and values.

Alongside her work in education, Bageshree is a passionate voice for the Duggar region. As the Founder of the Dubai Dogra Society, she unites the global Dogra diaspora and promotes the Dogri language and traditions. Recognized as an Ambassador of Dogra Culture and Heritage, she uses her writing, poetry, and community initiatives to bring international visibility to Jammu’s cultural identity.

Calling the award a moment of pride for Jammu, Bageshree emphasized that education and cultural roots must grow together. “Education empowers individuals to shape their future, while culture gives them a sense of belonging and identity. I believe that both must go hand in hand. This recognition motivates me to continue working towards inclusive education and the preservation of our Dogra heritage. I dedicate this honour to Jammu and to every person who believes that our language, culture and identity deserve to be celebrated and passed on to future generations,” she said.