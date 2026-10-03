Jammu: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Chairs Meeting with MLAs
BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh today chaired a meeting with BJP MLAs in Jammu to discuss organisational and political matters.The meeting was attended by BJP legislators and senior party leaders, who discussed various...
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BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh today chaired a meeting with BJP MLAs in Jammu to discuss organisational and political matters.The meeting was attended by BJP legislators and senior party leaders, who discussed various issues concerning the party's functioning and coordination among elected representatives.
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