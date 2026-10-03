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Home / Videos / Jammu: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Chairs Meeting with MLAs

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Chairs Meeting with MLAs

        BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh today chaired a meeting with BJP MLAs in Jammu to discuss organisational and political matters.The meeting was attended by BJP legislators and senior party leaders, who discussed various...

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Daily Excelsior
06:15 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh today chaired a meeting with BJP MLAs in Jammu to discuss organisational and political matters.The meeting was attended by BJP legislators and senior party leaders, who discussed various issues concerning the party's functioning and coordination among elected representatives.

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