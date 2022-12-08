Jammu beats Udhampur, Kishtwar trounces Rajouri

LG Rolling Trophy Cricket

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: LG Rolling Trophy Cricket continued on 4th day today at Khel Gaon (Nagrota, Jammu) in which Jammu beat Udhampur by 4 wickets and Kishtwar thrashed Rajouri by 5 wickets.

The first match of today was played between Jammu and Udhampur in which former beat the latter by 4 wickets. Batting first, Udhampur scored 112 runs in 17.4 overs by losing all the wickets. In reply, District Jammu managed to chase the target in 13 overs. Sant Bakish of Jammu scored unbeaten 26 runs and took 3 wickets. He was declared as Man of the Match.

The second match was played between Kishtwar and Rajouri in which Kishtwar thrashed Rajouri by 5 wickets. Batting first, Rajouri scored 182 runs in stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Kishtwar chased the target in 20th over and thus, registered win over Rajouri in a thrilling match. Amir of Kishtwar scored 59 runs in 37 balls and was declared Man of the Match.

The matches were officiated by Technical Experts of Department. The Tournament is being organized by Department of Youth Services & Sports J&K, under the chairmanship of Director YSS, Subash Chander Chibber and under the supervision of Deputy Director Central Jatinder Mishra, Accounts Officer of the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Sunil Sharma. Sukhdev Raj DYSSO, Jammu and Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council visited Khel Gaon, Nagrota.