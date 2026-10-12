Jammu based RVS iGlobal celebrates 10 yrs in London

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Global technology services company RVS iGlobal celebrated its 10th anniversary in London, with international clients and industry leaders applauding the contribution of professionals working from Jammu to businesses across the world.

The grand celebration was held at London Hotel. The event brought together more than 100 guests, including customers from the United Kingdom, Europe and United States, along with prospective clients who travelled from USA and Canada specifically to attend the occasion.

Advertisement

However, despite taking place in one of the world’s leading business capitals, much of the discussion during the evening centered on the talent, dedication and professionalism of RVS iGlobal teams in Jammu and India.

Vikrant Gupta, Managing Director of RVS iGlobal, said: “This achievement belongs to every colleague who has been part of our journey over the last decade. Many of our clients spoke about the incredible work being delivered from Jammu and that made us immensely proud. As technology continues to evolve, we see enormous opportunities for the talented youth of J&K to build global careers and contribute to the future of the technology industry,” he maintained adding that the company remains committed to creating international opportunities for local talent and helping place Jammu firmly on the global technology map.

Tim Jamieson, Global Operations Director of RVS iGlobal London, said clients repeatedly acknowledged the contribution of professionals based thousands of miles away from London.

The event also marked the first visit to London for Sandeep Sharma, Chief Operations Officer of RVS iGlobal India, who met customers and partners from multiple countries during the celebrations.

“Customers were mentioning our engineers and support professionals by name. They shared stories about how these individuals had helped solve complex challenges and supported their organizations over many years. For me, that was the biggest achievement of the evening. This was a celebration of every colleague and every success story that has helped build RVS iGlobal,” Sharma said.

A handout stated that founded with the vision of connecting local talent to global opportunities, RVS iGlobal has spent the past decade providing technology services to organizations worldwide while maintaining a strong commitment to employment and skills development in J&K.

As the company enters its next decade, it plans to further expand opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber-security, cloud computing, software development and managed IT services.