Jammu Animal Husbandry Department, PETA India Seize 140 Illegal Spiked Bits In Katra, Shiv Khori

Jammu, Oct 1: In a significant awareness-cum-enforcement drive, Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu with the support from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India), have seized 140 metal spiked (or "thorn") bits used to control horses through pain in Katra town of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the official handout, sending a strong message that tourist ride operations, hauling goods and other activities must not involve such cruelty to animals, with active support from PETA India teams, the AHD, Jammu officials confiscated the torture devices, which are deliberately designed to cut into the sensitive gum and lip skin in the animals' mouths, for using horses in the money-making enterprise.

AHD, Jammu and PETA India hope the display encourages the tourists, tourism operators, and authorities to reject cruelty to horses in all forms.

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The use of spiked bits violates Rule 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965, and each one removed was replaced with a painless, smooth bit, read a handout.

"Tourism and celebrations must never come at the cost of animal's well-being", says Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu's Director Dr. Yugal Kishore.

He said, "Spiked bits are cruel devices designed to inflict pain and cause injury, and their use constitutes malpractice. This awareness-cum-seizure drive was undertaken to prevent abuse and provide relief to horses in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965, which prohibit the use of spiked bits on horses, mules, and other draught and pack animals."

"Spiked bits are horrendous devices used to control horses through pain, often bloodying their lips and tongues and causing lifelong physical and psychological damage," says PETA India's Policy Associate Chumki Dutta.

She further added, "PETA India urges horse owners to abandon these illegal torture tools and appeals to the public to choose mechanized transportation and other humane alternatives to the use of horses for rides, tourism and similar activities, helping relieve horses from unconsented labor that comes at the cost of their suffering."

"The continued use of spiked bits stems from the false belief that horses require painful devices to remain under control, when in fact these tools only inflict severe injury and distress," says PETA India's Senior Manager of Mechanisation Projects Mahesh Tyagi.

PETA India has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at helping the Animal Husbandry department and police enforce the ban on using spiked bits on horses.

After being contacted by PETA India, several states and union territories and the campaigning not only for authorities to search for and confiscate illegally used devices but also for legislation to be introduced to close a loophole that still allows their manufacture and sale.

"As public awareness of the cruelty of spiked bits grows, numerous wedding parties are opting for horse and other animal-free baraat options, from simply walking to arriving in fancy cars and even dropping in by helicopter," it read.

Celebrity couples whose weddings were animal-free include Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, mentioned a handout. (Agencies)