Jammu And Kashmir’s Cultural Renaissance Reflects The Renewed Energy Of Heritage Preservation And National Integration: LG

Srinagar, Nov 12: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed a two-day National Seminar on “Revival, Preservation and Sustainability of Cultural Heritage of Kashmir,” organised by Kakini Building Humanity.

The event was also graced by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, through virtual mode.

Congratulating the organisers, scholars, administrators, artists, ex-servicemen, military officers and citizens participating in the seminar, the Lieutenant Governor said that heritage is a priceless inheritance received from generations of philosophers, saints, artisans, writers and thinkers who enriched humanity through their wisdom and creativity. He stressed that the responsibility of the present generation is not merely to admire this legacy, but to preserve, organise, document and make it more accessible to society. He called for a collective commitment to safeguarding the civilisational legacy of Jammu Kashmir for future generations.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Jammu Kashmir is not known only for its natural beauty but also for its profound contributions to philosophy, spirituality, language, aesthetics and human thought. Referring to Acharya Abhinavagupta, he said that the great philosopher embodied the unity of spiritual experience, art and intellectual inquiry, and that youth should be introduced to the remarkable thinkers who emerged from the Kashmir Valley.

“Every university, every teacher, and every cultural institution of this land should work on translating important texts, encourage research, and provide scholars and students with a common platform. I believe that heritage must be alive, it must converse, and it must guide our new generation,” he said.

Emphasising that culture forms the foundation of every society, the Lieutenant Governor noted that communities draw confidence and self-respect from a deeper understanding of their history and heritage. He underlined the importance of preserving ancient religious sites, manuscripts, museums and cultural institutions as instruments for strengthening identity and promoting mutual understanding.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the significant efforts undertaken in Jammu Kashmir for heritage conservation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that heritage revival projects are being implemented across the Union Territory through restoration of monuments, archival modernisation, archaeological research and cultural infrastructure development.

It is pertinent to mention that preservation work has been initiated on 106 heritage projects under the first two phases, with over 40 projects already completed. Under Phase III, 321 projects have been identified and 312 have received administrative approval. The digitisation work of historical records is ongoing in the Jammu and Srinagar archives, with nearly 96.8 lakh pages digitised so far, representing about 68 per cent of available documents.

Under Mission Gyan Bharatam, the surveys have identified 43,000 manuscripts and digitisation efforts are progressing steadily.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted ongoing work related to the Sufiana School in Srinagar, the modernisation of Abhinav Theatre and Kala Kendra in Jammu, restoration of Mubarak Mandi and research into recently discovered Kushan-era Buddhist remains in Baramulla district.

Speaking about Naranag Heritage Complex in Ganderbal, the Lieutenant Governor welcomed the research and documentation initiatives undertaken by Kakini Building Humanity and expressed hope that conservation and restoration activities would commence after completion of necessary procedural requirements. He also appreciated efforts connected with the Harmukh-Gangbal pilgrimage, describing it as a symbol of the region’s enduring cultural and spiritual traditions.

“I believe that Naranag has its own distinct historical and spiritual dignity, where faith, geography, and collective memories are deeply intertwined. Therefore, I am extremely pleased that Kakini Building Humanity has also established a chair at the Indian Heritage Institute,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed that Jammu Kashmir has a long tradition of harmony and equal respect for all faiths. He emphasised that the heritage of every community must be preserved with sensitivity.

“The vaakhs of Yogini Lalleshwari and Nund Rishi still reach people’s hearts across centuries, because their words contain eternal truths that are untouched by the passage of time. Preserving this tradition of harmony is our collective public responsibility,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said Kashmiri Pandit's contribution to Kashmir’s literary, spiritual and cultural heritage is invaluable and their dignified return would help restore the Valley’s complete social and cultural fabric.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, scholars, archivists, museum professionals and all stakeholders associated with heritage conservation. He also lauded former army officers and civil society organisations for their continued contribution to cultural preservation and nation-building.

Padma Vibhushan Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha; Adv. Raja Ashraf Ali Khan, Swamini Vishwa Nireeshwari Lakshmi Priya Mata, Ramesh Hangloo, Ar. Balaji Dhar and Ar. Shravanthi were felicitated for their contribution in the field of culture and heritage.

Maj Gen R.K Raina (Retd.), Chairman Kakini Building Humanity, Cdr. Sanjay Kaul (Retd.), Dr. Aanchal Khurana, Vice President, Kakini Building Humanity; Ramesh Kumar, Secretary, Culture Department; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rajiv Omprakashn, DIG CKR; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, senior officials and prominent citizens from different walks of life were present.