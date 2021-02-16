Jammu and Kashmir reports 58 new Corona cases

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday informed that 58 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (11 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division), have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125463.

Moreover, 46 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 07 from Jammu Division and 39 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 125463 positive cases, 629 are Active Positive, 122883 have recovered and 1951 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1226 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4892000 test results available, 4766537 samples have been tested as negative till February 16.

Till date 1230241 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 34022 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 629 in isolation and 107396 in home surveillance.

Besides, 1086243 persons have completed their surveillance period.