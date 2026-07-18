Jammu And Kashmir | Partial Shutdown In Doda, Kishtwar Over Bhaderwah Firing Death

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jul 18: A partial shutdown affected normal life in the twin district headquarters of Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as protesters demanded action over the killing of a 30-year-old man in alleged police firing in Bhaderwah a day earlier, officials said.

The suspension of mobile internet services across Doda district was extended for the second consecutive day on Saturday, while internet speeds were throttled in neighbouring Kishtwar amid the protests.

Aarif Hussain, a resident of Cheeka village, was killed during a firing incident in the Jaie area of Bhaderwah on Friday. Police claim the firing took place after he allegedly attempted to snatch a service rifle from a policeman during a scuffle.

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Three personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were also injured in the incident.

Locals, however, rejected the police's version and staged a massive protest in Bhaderwah during Hussain's funeral on Friday. They demanded a CBI probe and strict action against the guilty.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami expressed grief and demanded a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident.

"Sharing the pain and grief of the family of Hussain, who was killed in Doda on Friday. His killing has caused deep anguish and unrest in the area. There must be a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident so that the truth comes to light. Accountability must be fixed, and justice ensured," Tarigami said in a post on X.

Officials said two people -- Rehmatullah and Sajjad Ahmad -- who were accompanying Hussain at the time of the incident and had fled the spot, were taken into custody from Tanda village of Bhaderwah late Friday for questioning.

A police officer ruled out any terror link but said the men were suspected of involvement in cattle smuggling. He said that they were moving suspiciously when intercepted by the SOG team, leading to a scuffle.

An open FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (Theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) was registered in connection with the incident, officials said.

The shutdown was observed after local religious groups in Doda and Kishtwar issued separate calls for a strike, alleging that Hussain was innocent and demanding a fair investigation.

Most shops and business establishments remained closed across the affected areas, though public transport operated normally.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength at sensitive locations to maintain law and order, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Friday ordered the temporary suspension of mobile data services and public Wi-Fi, including broadband internet services, across Doda district from July 17 to 19.

The order was issued on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police, Jammu, who is also the designated authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Service Rules, asserting that the high-speed Internet services are likely to be misused by anti-national elements or miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order. (Agencies)