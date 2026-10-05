Jammu and Kashmir moving towards change

Prof. Rasal Singh

rasal_singh@yahoo.co.in

The first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK-2026) is not merely a cultural event; it is a sign that old and deep wounds are healing and that Jammu and Kashmir is steadily moving towards peace and development. It is also a declaration of the gradual return of normal life to the Valley after a prolonged period of widespread bloodshed and violence.

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As part of the festival, 135 films from 41 countries, including 60 foreign films, were screened at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), located near the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Held from September 7 to 10, the inaugural edition received more than 1,100 entries from 92 countries. Cash prizes amounting to Rs 96 lakh were awarded across nine categories, including Rs 25 lakh for the International Best Film ' Whisper my name' (Iran) and a special prize of Rs 10 lakh for the Best Film related to Jammu and Kashmir 'Tasrufdar' (Director Kapil Mattoo). This remarkable achievement has taken place in the very Kashmir where cinema halls were once set ablaze.

The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir should be viewed in the context of the continuing positive transformation taking place in the region. Cinema reflects society and can also help shape its direction. Floating cinema on Dal Lake, masterclasses, and the opportunity for local talent to gain exposure on a global platform are both outcomes and evidence of a welcome and positive change.

Kashmir is once again at the centre of the cinematic world, but this time not merely as a Shooting location. It is also seeking to build its own film ecosystem. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is working to promote film tourism and connect local talent with the national and international film industry. The journey from issuing diktats to shut down cinemas to hosting an international film festival is, therefore, an extraordinary achievement.

The relationship between Kashmir, often described as paradise on earth, and Indian cinema is a very old one. In 1961, Shammi Kapoor's Junglee transformed Kashmir into the Switzerland of Hindi cinema. This was followed by films such as Kashmir Ki Kali, while Sunny Deol's Betaab in 1983 gave the picturesque valley of Pahalgam the name "Betaab Valley". During that era, Srinagar alone had nine cinema halls, while Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore also had theatres. Kashmir was not merely a preferred shooting location; it was also a vibrant centre for watching and exhibiting films.

This culture was devastated by the wave of terrorism that began in 1989. On December 31, 1990, terrorist organisations such as Allah Tigers and Al-Umar Mujahideen issued diktats declaring cinema halls un-Islamic and ordering their closure. Those cinemas that refused to comply were set on fire. The closed cinema halls were subsequently converted into camps, interrogation centres and hospitals for security forces engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

In 1996, the government attempted to reopen three cinema halls. However, in 1999, a grenade attack took place on the very first day of the screening of Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin at Regal Cinema, injuring around a dozen people. With the closure of Neelam Cinema in 2005, the Valley became completely devoid of cinema screens.

The years of violence also transformed the image of Kashmir on the silver screen. The camera that once captured the beauty of its lakes and mountains increasingly turned towards terrorism, violence and displacement. Films such as Roja, Mission Kashmir, Fiza and Haider portrayed Kashmir not simply as a picturesque tourist destination, but as a complex socio-political problem. Even during this dark and violent period, a handful of local artists continued to pursue their creativity through telefilms, music albums and small-scale productions.

The ground for restoring the strained relationship between Kashmir and cinema began to emerge after August 5, 2019. With the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, 890 Central laws that had previously not been applicable were extended to Jammu and Kashmir. Members of the Valmiki community, refugees from Pakistan, Gorkhas and sanitation workers got, for the first time, rights to citizenship, voting and reservation. Justice was also extended to displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, displaced Hindu and Sikhs from the Valley.

The discriminatory provision under which women were deprived of ancestral property for marrying a person from outside Jammu and Kashmir was also removed. The Roshni Act, which had allegedly encouraged unauthorised occupation of government land on communal lines, was repealed. Grassroots democracy was restored as well. After three decades, District Development Council elections were held in 2020.

Following delimitation, a new geographical and demographic balance was created among the 90 Assembly constituencies. The long-neglected Jammu region has been brought more firmly into the mainstream, with a greater role and participation in development and transformation. The 2024 Assembly elections recorded 64 per cent voter turnout-the highest in 35 years. This democratic participation itself manifersts people's will for change .

Incidents of Pakistan sponsored stone-pelting, which numbered more than 2,000 in 2019, came down to zero in 2024. This improvement in security and the resulting constitutional stability provided momentum to the wheels of development.

The film sector also witnessed significant change. A new film policy was introduced in 2021, and in 2022, after a gap of three decades, INOX opened the first multiplex in Srinagar. Cinema halls also opened in Shopian and Pulwama. Following the introduction of the new film policy, more than 300 films and web series have been shot in the Valley. Films such as The Kashmir Files, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370 and Shershaah, along with web series such as The Family Man, Real Kashmir Football Club and Safed Sagar, have gained considerable popularity.

Tourism, too, has witnessed unprecedented growth. According to government figures presented in the Assembly, 4.76 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir between 2016 and 2018, while the number increased to 7.85 crore between 2023 and 2025. In the Kashmir Valley alone, tourist arrivals rose from 59.56 lakh to 2.42 crore. In 2024, Kashmir recorded an all-time high of 98.19 lakh tourists.

The Pahalgam attack led to a temporary decline in tourist arrivals in 2025, bringing the figure down to 47.78 lakh. Even so, this remained more than twice the annual average recorded in 2018. Tourism contributes approximately 6.98 per cent to the region's Gross Domestic Production and provides direct employment opportunities to countless people, including shikara operators, hotel workers, pashmina artisans and taxi drivers.

Connectivity has provided perhaps the greatest support and momentum to both tourism and cinema. The 9.2-kilometre Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel and the 8.5-kilometre Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway have reduced travel time from around twelve hours to six hours. The route now remains open even during snowfall, enabling agriculture products ie apples etc to reach the markets on time.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link has also brought about a historic transformation. The world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, standing 359 metres above the riverbed, and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge over the Anji Khad were completed and commissioned in June 2025. As a result, Kashmir is now directly connected to the Indian railway network.

The passenger capacity of Srinagar Airport has also increased from 25 lakh to 65 lakh. There has been unprecedented expansion and improvement in basic infrastructure. The establishment of seven new medical colleges, two AIIMS, two Central Universities, IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu has marked significant progress in education and skill development.

With the implementation of a new domicile policy and a more facilitative industrial policy, investment proposals worth Rs 28,400 crore have been approved.

However, several challenges remain. Jammu and Kashmir still needs to be granted full statehood. The return and rehabilitation of displaced Hindus and Sikhs from the Valley remains an important priority. There is also a need to identify and promote unexplored tourist destinations in the Jammu region, such as the picturesque Bhaderwah. At the same time, efforts are required to listen to the grievances of the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and work towards freeing them from conditions of oppression, injustice and exploitation.

August 5, 2019 brought down a constitutional barrier; the opening of multiplexes in 2022 brought down a psychological barrier; and the 2026 film festival is bringing down a cultural barrier.

Today, elections-from the panchayat level to Parliament-are conducted under the same Constitution. Tourists and entrepreneurs are arriving without fear and interacting freely with the people of Kashmir. Local youth are increasingly choosing the pen, the camera and the cricket bat over stones, bombs and rifles. Trucks carrying apples, saffron, almonds and walnuts are moving without disruption.

These are signs that Kashmir now seeks participation and development rather than terrorism and separatism. Kashmir must now be viewed not as a problem, but as a land of possibilities.

For this promising future, the continuity of peace and harmony is essential. It is also the gateway to prosperity. Peace and stability in the region are the surest remedies for advancing the journey of a prosperous and united India.

(The author is a Professor at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.)