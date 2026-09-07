Medical Interns Begin 48-Hour Hunger Strike As Talks With J&K Govt Over Monthly Stipend Hike Fail

Srinagar, Sep 7: Medical interns from 10 Government Medical Colleges and two Dental Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir began a 48-hour hunger strike on Monday after talks with the state government failed to end their seven-day strike for an enhanced monthly stipend.

"Our strike is indefinite. It will not stop until we receive an official order. But now, over a week has passed since the strike began. If the government takes an issue seriously, it doesn't take this long to issue an order," a protesting medical intern, Dr Faraz, said.

He said the medical interns were compelled to sit on a hunger strike to create sustained pressure on the government. "No one forced them. Two to three students from each college have come forward to sit on a hunger strike," he said.

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The protesting interns said the government keeps asking for time, but they have already given them three years.

"The recommendation was made in 2023. Even if we assume they only started taking the issue seriously after the strike began, eight days have passed, and there is still no order. So, if they continue to give verbal assurances like 'we will look into it in a month or two', the interns are not going to be convinced anymore," Dr Faraz said.

He accused the college administration of attempting to "intimidate and threaten" the interns.

"It is unacceptable. We are protesting for our legitimate rights. We are not going to be intimidated if the college administration tries to silence us through unfair means. We gave them a fitting response yesterday," he said.

Another medical intern, Dr Musharaf, said while there have been some positive developments in the negotiations with the government, no solution has been reached yet.

"Our subsequent dialogue will continue moving forward, so we will not say that it has entirely failed," he said.

"For now, we are starting a 48-hour hunger strike, and subsequently we will plan our course of action as things progress," he said. (Agencies)