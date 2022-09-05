Jammu And Kashmir | Man Found Dead In Shopian Orchard

Srinagar, Sep 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a bullet riddled body of a man from an orchard in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Rajpura Pulwama.

The body was lying in the orchard in suspicious condition with bullet injury, police said and added investigations were underway. (Agencies)