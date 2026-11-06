Jammu And Kashmir | IGP Reviews Traffic Arrangements For Diwali, Winter Preparedness

Jammu, Nov 6: M Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic, Jammu and Kashmir, has directed traffic officers to put in place comprehensive arrangements for Diwali and the forthcoming winter season, particularly in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir and along the national highways.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers, the IGP reviewed traffic management measures, enforcement activities, road accident hotspots and black spots, besides identifying congestion-prone locations across the Union territory, officials said.

"Public convenience, road safety and smooth regulation of traffic must remain the foremost priorities of all traffic police formations," Choudhary said, stressing the need for coordinated efforts, professional commitment and timely intervention to ensure safe and hassle-free traffic movement.

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He directed the officers to formulate comprehensive traffic management plans for Diwali celebrations in Jammu, Srinagar and other major towns, keeping in view the anticipated increase in vehicular and pedestrian movement due to festive shopping and public gatherings.

"Special attention should be given to market areas, shopping complexes, religious sites, major intersections and locations where temporary stalls, particularly those selling sweets and firecrackers, are likely to come up," he said.

The IGP also directed the officers to ensure adequate deployment of traffic personnel, regulate roadside parking, prevent unauthorised encroachments and facilitate the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

Reviewing winter preparedness, Choudhary directed Kashmir-based traffic officers and the SSP (National Highway) to prepare a comprehensive plan, particularly for Qazigund, Mughal Road and Sonamarg.

He asked the officers to identify vulnerable road stretches, landslide-prone areas and snow accumulation points in advance and ensure adequate availability of manpower and machinery, including snow cutters and snow-clearance equipment, in coordination with the road-maintaining agencies.

"In case of predictions of heavy rainfall or snowfall, all necessary arrangements, including manpower and snow-clearance machinery, must be kept ready to deal with any eventuality," he said.

Choudhary also instructed that no vehicles be allowed to proceed towards the vulnerable stretches without proper assessment of road conditions and clearance from the competent authorities.

Emphasising road safety, the IGP directed the officers to adopt a proactive approach towards preventing road accidents and ensuring better traffic discipline.

"Effective implementation of these directions is essential to prevent accidents, ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic regulation, particularly during the forthcoming festive season and challenging winter months," the IGP said. (Agencies)