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Home / Latest News / Jammu And Kashmir Assembly | NC Prez Dr Farooq Abdullah Appears In Speaker’s Gallery

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly | NC Prez Dr Farooq Abdullah Appears In Speaker’s Gallery

Srinagar, Sep 29: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah appeared in the Speaker’s Gallery of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, marking his presence on the sixth day of the ongoing session. Dr Farooq was seen attending the...

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Daily Excelsior
11:49 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Sep 29: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah appeared in the Speaker’s Gallery of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, marking his presence on the sixth day of the ongoing session.

Dr Farooq was seen attending the proceedings of the House as legislators took up various issues during the session.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session began on September 22. The ongoing session has witnessed discussions on several issues, including the resolution seeking restoration of statehood, which was passed by the House on Monday.(KNO)

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