Jammu Airport marks ‘Yatri Suvidha Diwas’ with focus on passenger services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Jammu Airport celebrated 'Yatri Suvidha Diwas' today with a series of passenger-centric, social welfare and environmental initiatives, underscoring its commitment to service excellence, community engagement and sustainable development.

The day-long programme witnessed participation from passengers, airport stakeholders, employees, school children and representatives of various organizations. The event began with the welcoming of arriving passengers, during which airport authorities and stakeholders interacted with travelers and sought feedback on facilities and services available at the airport.

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A collective rendition of 'Vande Mataram' was organized at the terminal building, bringing together passengers, airport personnel and stakeholders in a display of unity and patriotism.

As part of the celebrations, frontline workers from operations, security, housekeeping, airline services and other support departments were honoured for their contribution to maintaining efficient airport operations. Women professionals working in the aviation sector were also recognized for their role in ensuring safe and seamless services.

A blood donation camp organized on the occasion drew participation from airport employees, stakeholders and volunteers, while a medical camp provided health screenings, consultations and preventive healthcare awareness to passengers and staff members. According to airport authorities, around 150 people benefited from the medical camp and 19 individuals donated blood. Promoting environmental responsibility, a plantation drive was conducted within the airport premises.

School children from local educational institutions were also taken on an educational tour of the airport. The students were introduced to various aspects of airport operations, aviation safety procedures and passenger service systems. A painting competition on themes related to aviation, environment and national development was also organized.

Speaking on the occasion, Airport Director Devender Yadav said Jammu Airport has witnessed significant transformation over the past decade through infrastructure expansion, improved connectivity and the introduction of passenger-friendly facilities such as DigiYatra, UDAN Yatri Café, AVSAR services, Flybrary, free Wi-Fi and enhanced accessibility measures.

He reiterated the airport's commitment to providing safe, secure and comfortable travel while strengthening passenger services, sustainability initiatives and community outreach programmes.