Jammu Airport announces launch of ‘Yatri Seva Abhiyaan 2026’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: With a focus on making air travel more passenger-friendly, efficient and hassle-free, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Jammu Airport today announced the launch of the 'Yatri Seva Abhiyaan 2026' starting September 17.

The announcement was made by the Jammu Airport Director, Devendar Yadav in a press conference held here today.

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Speaking to the media, Yadav shared key initiatives aimed at improving passenger convenience, including a new bus service connecting the airport directly to Jammu Railway Station and the General Bus Stand for seamless last-mile connectivity.

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He said, “The campaign, being undertaken by the Airports Authority of India, is aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience by ensuring timely assistance, proper guidance and comfortable facilities for passengers. The initiative will place particular emphasis on passenger facilitation, cleanliness, accessibility, information dissemination, grievance redressal and prompt assistance.”

“As part of the campaign, special attention will be given to senior citizens, women, children, persons with disabilities and passengers requiring additional support. Airport personnel and service providers will be encouraged to proactively assist passengers, address their concerns and ensure that essential facilities remain easily accessible,” he said and added that the campaign will also seek to make passengers aware of the facilities and services available at the airport, while feedback from travellers will be used to identify areas requiring improvement and enable corrective measures.

Sharing more details about the Abhiyaan, yadav said, “The additional measures include entry provisions for tour operators and taxi vehicles within the airport premises, drop-off facilities for Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM), and QR code-based feedback systems at key checkpoints.”

“The launch on September 17 will feature a range of activities, including Vande Mataram recitation, a First Flyer Assistance programme, a cultural programme for welcoming passengers and a ‘Service with Smile’ initiative. The campaign will also mark World Tourism Day and Gandhi Jayanti, besides concluding with a valedictory programme on the final day,” he added.