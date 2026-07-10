Jammu after the Bypass: Turning Loss into Leverage

Col MM Shah, SM (Retd)

maqboolshahin@gmail.com

Colonel Shiv Choudhary, in his piece carried by Daily Excelsior recently, has rightly placed his finger on Jammu's central anxiety: a city long sustained by compulsory transit is entering an age where transit may increasingly pass it by. For decades, Jammu was not merely a station or a halt; it was the economic vestibule of Kashmir and Ladakh. Hotels, dhabas, taxis, porters, shopkeepers, travel agents, transporters and informal workers survived because the traveller had to stop. With direct rail connectivity to Katra and the Valley, that compulsion weakens. The question now is not whether the railway is good for Jammu and Kashmir-it undoubtedly is-but whether Jammu will be allowed to absorb the shock alone.

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The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is a national engineering achievement. It runs 272 km through forbidding Himalayan terrain, includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, and has been built at a cost of ?43,780 crore. The Chenab bridge, 359 metres above the riverbed, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. The Katra-Srinagar journey by Vande Bharat is expected to take about three hours. These are achievements India can legitimately celebrate. But every great infrastructure project rearranges older economies. What is a gain for mobility may become a loss for those whose livelihoods were tied to older patterns of movement.

Jammu's grievance, therefore, should not be framed as resistance to progress. It should be framed as a demand for fair transition. The city and the region performed the role of gateway for generations. They absorbed the pressure of pilgrims, tourists, convoys, migrant labour, students, security movement, trade and official travel. If the geography of connectivity is now being rewritten, the economics of compensation must also be rewritten.

The first requirement is an immediate Jammu Transition Package. Small hotels, guest houses, eateries, travel agencies, taxi operators, porters, auto-rickshaw drivers and station-area vendors should be formally mapped. Those most exposed to declining passenger footfall need working-capital support, soft loans, insurance cover, skill retraining and digital integration with tourism platforms. Taxi operators should be helped to convert from point-to-point transporters into certified local tour providers. Small hotels should be assisted to upgrade hygiene, booking systems, safety standards and package offerings. A city cannot be reinvented only through speeches; it needs credit, training, marketing and institutional handholding.

Second, Jammu must stop selling itself as a halt and start selling itself as a 48-hour destination. The city already has the raw material: Raghunath Bazaar, Bahu Fort, Mubarak Mandi, Amar Mahal, Peer Kho, Akhnoor, Suchetgarh, Mansar, Surinsar, Purmandal, Sudhmahadev, Shiv Khori and the wider Dogra cultural landscape. What is missing is packaging. Every passenger travelling to Katra or Kashmir should see a professionally designed "Jammu Stopover Pass" at the point of railway booking, hotel booking and tourist registration. The offer should be simple: one night in Jammu, guided heritage walk, local cuisine, evening Tawi experience, temple circuit, border tourism visit, craft market, and onward transfer.

Third, Jammu must claim its natural role as the logistics capital of the Union Territory. The creation of the Jammu Railway Division under Northern Railway is not symbolic; it can become the administrative foundation for a freight-led regional economy. The division includes 11 goods terminals for food grains, cement, coal, fuel and perishables. That should be expanded into a multimodal logistics grid connecting Kathua, Samba, Bari Brahmana, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch and Ladakh-facing supply chains.

Jammu should demand a dry port, cold-chain clusters, warehousing parks, packaging centres, agro-processing units and e-commerce fulfilment hubs. Kashmir's horticulture, Jammu's basmati, saffron-linked value chains, walnuts, apples, dairy, handicrafts and pharmaceuticals all need storage, grading, branding and dispatch systems. If passengers bypass Jammu, goods need not. In fact, rail connectivity can make Jammu more important as a distribution and value-addition hub, provided policy thinks beyond passenger footfall.

Fourth, the region must use the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of J&K more aggressively. The scheme has a ?28,400 crore outlay up to 2037 and is meant to generate employment through manufacturing and service-sector development. Jammu should secure a clear regional share under this framework, especially for MSMEs, logistics, tourism services, food processing, medical services, education, handicrafts, renewable energy and light manufacturing.

Fifth, Jammu must build on its emerging institutional strength. AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, the University of Jammu, SMVDU and other institutions can form the backbone of a knowledge-and-care economy. This requires conference facilities, student housing, research parks, medical tourism support, serviced apartments, caregiver accommodation and clean urban mobility. A family coming for treatment, a student coming for admission, a researcher attending a conference, or a pilgrim combining faith with healthcare should all find Jammu convenient, clean and professionally managed.

Sixth, pilgrimage must be reimagined as a regional circuit, not a single-destination rush. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's own figures show 94.84 lakh yatris in 2024 and 69.79 lakh in 2025. Even a small increase in the percentage of pilgrims spending one additional night in Jammu would transform local commerce. The Amarnath Yatra also continues to use Jammu as an important base and registration point; the 2026 yatra is scheduled from 3 July to 28 August. The administration must therefore link pilgrimage management with Jammu's hotels, transporters, markets, food outlets and cultural sites.

Seventh, Jammu needs civic seriousness. No tourist economy can flourish amid poor sanitation, traffic disorder, broken pavements, weak signage, unsafe public spaces and neglected heritage. Clean toilets, drinking water, night lighting, parking, pedestrian streets, multilingual signboards, women's safety, honest taxi systems and disciplined marketplaces are not cosmetic improvements; they are economic infrastructure. The Tawi riverfront must be developed carefully, ecologically and tastefully-not as a concrete spectacle, but as a living public space.

Finally, Jammu requires a dedicated Regional Renewal Authority with representation from business bodies, tourism experts, transport unions, urban planners, heritage specialists, environmental voices and civil society. Its mandate should be measurable: increase average tourist stay, raise hotel occupancy, protect vulnerable livelihoods, expand freight revenue, improve heritage footfall, and create new employment.

Direct rail connectivity should not become a story of Jammu's decline. It should become the moment when Jammu stops depending on accidental footfall and begins building deliberate attraction. The trains may now run beyond the city, but Jammu's future need not. What the region requires is not nostalgia for the old gateway, but the confidence to become a destination, a logistics hub, a pilgrimage base, a knowledge centre and the economic anchor of the Duggar region. Connectivity must not bypass Jammu; it must be made to empower it.

(The author is a retired Indian Army officer. He writes on politics, culture, and strategic affairs)