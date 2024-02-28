Jammu Administration Demolishes Illegally Built Banquet Hall In Khour

JAMMU, Feb 28: In a display of unwavering commitment against encroachment and violation of norms, the District Administration Jammu today demolished an illegally constructed banquet hall in village Marchangi, in Tehsil Khour.

The proprietor had been wrongfully granted possession of State Land, actually designated as Gair Mumkin Choi, rather than the legitimate piece of land he had purchased.

The banquet hall, erected without proper building permissions and change of land use authorisation, was found in violation of regulations. Following meticulous demarcation by the administration, the proprietor was subsequently granted possession of the land that was rightfully recorded as his own.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against those responsible for this fraudulent transaction and the transfer of land possession.

District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has consistently emphasised a stringent stance against any and all violations, assuring swift action against those flouting the law.

The demolition drive was conducted in the presence of SDM Khour Satish Sharma and Tehsildar Khour Monika Sharma.