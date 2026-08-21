Jammu accounts for nearly 65% of industrial registrations under Rs 28,400-cr NCSS-2021

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Aug 20: Jammu division has emerged as the bigger beneficiary of Rs 28,400-Crore Centre's flagship New Central Sector Scheme-2021 (NCSS-2021) for Jammu and Kashmir, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of all industrial units granted registration under the programme as on August 19, 2026.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) dashboard, of the 971 units registered under the scheme so far, 630 (64.88%) are from Jammu division, while the remaining 341 area from Kashmir.

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The division has also recorded a substantially higher number of applications for registration. Of the 2,346 applications received across J&K, 1,463 have come from Jammu, compared to 883 from Kashmir.

Jammu's lead is also reflected in the processing of incentive claims. The DPIIT dashboard shows that Jammu accounts for 4,131 of the 6,567 claims received, while 2,436 claims are from Kashmir.

Of the 3,592 claims approved so far, 2,173 pertain to Jammu and 1,419 to Kashmir, with as many as 1,227 claims disbursed in Jammu, against 855 in Kashmir, taking the total number of disbursed claims across J&K to 2,082.

The difference becomes particularly pronounced in the incentive-wise claims, with Jammu filing a total of 4,131 claims for the Capital Investment Incentive (CII), Capital Interest Subvention (CIS), GST Linked Incentive (GSTLI), and Working Capital Interest Subvention (WCIS) scheme against 2,436 claims filed for the same schemes from the Kashmir region.

Separately, Jammu has filed 228 claims for Capital Investment Incentive (CII), 669 for Capital Interest Subvention (CIS), 1,959 for GST Linked Incentive (GSTLI) and 1,275 for Working Capital Interest Subvention (WCIS). The corresponding figures for Kashmir are 110, 418, 1,184 and 724 respectively.

The dashboard indicates that manufacturing dominates the scheme across the UT, with 1,939 of the 2,346 applications belonging to the manufacturing sector and only 407 to the service sector.

In Jammu, 901 applications are from new units, 439 from existing units and 123 from units undertaking substantial expansion. Kashmir has 477 applications from new units, 342 from existing units and 64 involving substantial expansion.

The data shows that 745 applications from Jammu are still under process, while 88 have been rejected. In Kashmir, 406 applications are under process and 136 have been rejected.

Pertinently, the Union Cabinet approved the New Central Sector Scheme-2021 with a massive financial outlay of Rs 28, 400-crore upto 2036-37 with the objective of attracting investment, generating employment and promoting balanced industrial development across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The scheme began effective from April 1, 2021 and has the provision of providing incentives including Capital Investment Incentive, Capital Interest Subvention, Goods and Services Tax Linked Incentive and Working Capital Interest Subvention to eligible industrial units.