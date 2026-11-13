Jammu: A Harmonious Blend of Heritage and Modernity

Bharti Sharma

bhartisharma705139@gmail.com

Jammu has always been famous as the "City of Temples." For many years, people knew our city for its peaceful temples and the holy River Tawi. But today, having lived here in Jammu my entire life, I can see a big change. Jammu is no longer a small, quiet town. It is turning into a modern city. Everywhere I look, I see new buildings, better roads and a lot of progress. This "new face" of Jammu makes me feel very proud.

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I remember the old Jammu with its narrow lanes and endless traffic jams. But today, thanks to the Smart City Mission, the view has changed completely. The sleek flyovers, the stunning lights on the bridges at night and the clean walkways make us feel like we are part of a world-class city.

The most exciting project for us is the Tawi Riverfront. We have always loved our river and now seeing it being developed with parks and walking tracks is like a dream. Also, the new Electric Buses are great for students. They are clean, comfortable and they don’t make noise. It shows that Jammu is moving toward a smart and green future.

The biggest change for me is in the field of education. In the past, students from Jammu had to go to big cities like Delhi or Chandigarh for better studies. But now, the best colleges are coming to Jammu. With IIT, IIM and AIIMS, our city has become a top place for education.

Now, we have many choices right here in our hometown. This has changed the life of students. We see more libraries, new cafes and students coming from different states to study here. Having the Central University of Jammu and other big institutes means we can dream big without leaving our families.

The best part about Jammu’s growth is that we are not forgetting our culture. Even though we have big malls like Wave Mall and Palm Island, we still love our local food and traditions. The government is also repairing old places like the Mubarak Mandi Palace. This is very important because we should know our history while we move toward the future. We are lucky because we have the latest technology like 5G internet, but we also have our beautiful Dogra heritage. This mix of old and new makes Jammu special.

Because of better roads and a bigger airport, more people are visiting Jammu. They are staying here to see places like Bahu Fort and the Suchetgarh Border. This is creating many new jobs for the youth. Whether it is in tourism, media or business, we now have many chances to work and grow here. We don’t have to move away from home to find a good job.

As students, we also have a duty. While the city is becoming "Smart," we must become "Smart Citizens." We should keep our city clean and not throw plastic in the Tawi river. We must protect our trees and nature while we enjoy the new parks and buildings. Development is good only if we keep our environment safe.

I can say that Jammu is changing for the better. We are growing in every way—from smart streets to world-class colleges. When I see the bright lights of the city at night, I feel very hopeful. This change is not just about roads and buildings, it is about our dreams. I am happy to be in Jammu at this time. Our city is shining and it is giving us a bright future. I am ready to work hard and grow along with my beautiful Jammu.