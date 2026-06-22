Jammu: 5.8 Cr Plan To Redevelop Parade 'Sabzi Mandi' With Modern Facilities

Jammu, Jun 22: The vegetable market at Parade in the heart of Jammu is set for a comprehensive makeover under a Rs 5.88 crore redevelopment project that will upgrade the infrastructure with better accessibility and an efficient shopping experience, an official said on Monday.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi, laying the foundation stone of the project, said the redevelopment of the Sabzi Mandi would usher in a new era for one of Jammu's oldest and busiest markets by providing modern infrastructure and improved facilities for vendors and visitors alike.

Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Jammu Smart City Chief Executive Officer Devansh Yadav were also present at the event.

Sethi said the redevelopment project would enhance hygiene standards, improve traffic circulation and create a more organised and customer-friendly trading environment.

According to JMC officials, the project aims to transform the existing mandi into a clean, well-planned and user-friendly market equipped with upgraded civic amenities and durable infrastructure.

As part of the project, a spacious Mild Steel (MS) covered shed will be constructed to provide weather-protected vending space for traders, they said, adding the facility will accommodate 117 vendor platforms, each measuring 1.8 X 2.1 metres, ensuring systematic and orderly market operations.

The officials said the shed area will be developed with Kota stone flooring, while the vendor platforms will be finished with granite cladding and granite tops to ensure durability, hygiene and ease of maintenance.

The project also envisages the construction of 44 permanent commercial shop blocks, each measuring 2.4 X 2.7 metres, to support vegetable vendors and allied businesses in a structured retail setting, the officials said.

To improve sanitation and cleanliness, the existing drainage network will be strengthened and rehabilitated to minimise waterlogging and ensure efficient wastewater disposal within the mandi premises, the officials said.

They said the plan further includes a redesigned main entry gate with sandstone cladding, enhancing the visual appeal and the market's identity.

Modern public amenities, including separate toilet blocks for men and women and drinking water cooler units, will also be installed for the convenience of traders and visitors, they said.

They said movement and circulation areas within the market will be developed using Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) to withstand heavy pedestrian and light vehicular traffic, ensuring long-term durability and reduced maintenance requirements.

The officials said the project has been conceived to improve market functionality through an organised layout, better accessibility, enhanced safety and a more efficient shopping experience.

The upgraded infrastructure is also expected to significantly improve hygiene standards and provide a cleaner, more convenient environment for the handling and sale of fresh produce, giving the historic Sabzi Mandi a modern and sustainable facelift, they said.