Jammu: 40 Shops Gutted in Massive Fire at Shiv Market Near Railway Station
A massive fire ripped through a market near the Jammu Railway Station, gutting around 40 shops and reducing a bustling commercial stretch to rubble, officials said on Monday. No casualties have been reported in the blaze, which broke...
A massive fire ripped through a market near the Jammu Railway Station, gutting around 40 shops and reducing a bustling commercial stretch to rubble, officials said on Monday. No casualties have been reported in the blaze, which broke out at around 10.30 pm in Shiv Market on Sunday. The officials said around 40 shops, mostly dealing in food supplies, dried fruit and blankets, were gutted in the devastating fire.
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